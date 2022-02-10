WATCH: DP World Tour Player Finds Water Before Snapping His Fairway Wood

Arriving at the 18th, South African Brandon Stone had been six-under-par and just three back of first round leader, Ryan Fox. However, on a hole that had given away 47 birdies and an eagle during the first round, Stone would find trouble, pushing his second shot into the water which runs all the way down the right hand side of the hole.

The mistake produced some understandable anger from the former Rolex Series winner, with Stone driving his fairway wood into the ground, causing the head to fly off in one direction and the shaft another.

Watch the club breakage below:

"That's the end of that club" 👀Brandon Stone was clearly not happy with that shot on the 18th! pic.twitter.com/BSxKbQMjtlFebruary 10, 2022

Stone, who is playing his fifth DP World Tour tournament of the year at The Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the UAE, has endured a mixed start to his season, with his best result currently a 26th placed finish at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

Around the Al Hamra Golf Club layout though, Stone was enjoying a superb round, with a four-under-par front nine, which included an eagle and two birdies, being followed by a further two birdies on his back nine.

Coming to the par-5 last, a fairway finding drive left him 260-yards into the pin, a comfortable fairway wood by Stone's standards. With the ball slightly below his feet, the South African would push his approach shot right and in to the one place you couldn't afford to go, the water hazard.

Frustrated, the 28-year-old slammed his club into the ground, causing the head to separate from the shaft and bounce up the fairway a number of yards. Eventually, Stone would go on to make a disappointing bogey, a sour end to what had been a very nice round of golf.

The South African will now tee off early on Friday morning, as he looks to hunt down the overnight leader, Ryan Fox.