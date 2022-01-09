Watch: Danielle Kang Produces One Of The Coolest Moments Of 2022 At JFK Airport
We may only be a week or so into the New Year, but the three-time Solheim Cup player may have already produced one of the coolest moments of 2022.
By Matt Cradock published
Danielle Kang is one of the most recognised players on the LPGA Tour, with three Solheim Cup appearances, five LPGA Tour titles and a Major victory to her name. Not only is the American a very, very good golfer, but also, just an all-round good person, as this video from her social media proves.
should I keep doing this at every airport I go to? 🤪 #JFK #signedcopy #neargateB30 @GolfDigest pic.twitter.com/hFCju51tq3January 8, 2022
Featuring on the cover of Golf Digest's newest issue, Kang spotted a handful of the magazines at a shop whilst walking through JFK Airport. After spotting them, the former Major winner couldn't resist adding a little touch to the front image, signing five copies for future golf fans to find.
Posting on her Social pages, Kang captioned the video - "should I keep doing this at every airport I go to? #JFK #signedcopy #neargateB30 @GolfDigest", the answers in the comments, understandably, were a resounding yes!
Five-time PGA Tour winner, Kevin Na, responded by saying "Yes! If I see one signed, I’ll buy one too!" with Amanda Balionis simply replying "yes, 100%"
So, you may wonder what actually happened to the copies that Kang signed at the Airport? Well, one Instagram user by the name of @bobbycalero, actually purchased one of the magazines, uploading a selfie of it with Kang's Instagram handle.
.@GolfDigest cover star @daniellekang signed a few mags on the shelves at the airport, and this man found one! (IG: @bobbycalero) pic.twitter.com/kShxRPLDT6January 8, 2022
Could we see more golfers doing this in the future? I for one hope so, I mean, how awesome would it be to pick up your favourite golf magazine and find that the star on the cover has legitimately signed it. What a feeling that would be!
