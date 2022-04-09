WATCH: Charl Schwartzel Eagles 10th Hole At The Masters

The South African hit a sensational wedge into the 10th green and spun it back into the bottom of the cup

Charl Schwartzel pictured celebrating a shot
(Image credit: @TheMasters/Twitter)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Charl Schwartzel made an incredible eagle 2 on the 10th hole at Augusta National to catapult himself up closer towards leader Scottie Scheffler.

The 2011 champion hit a huge drive of 344 yards down the 10th and managed to find the bottom of the cup from 136 yards after spinning his approach back into the hole. Incredibly it's the not the first eagle on that hole of the week, as Gary Woodland also made a 2 there in Friday's second round after holing out from 188 yards.

Watch Schwartzel's eagle:

See more

Prior to this week, Australian Robert Allenby was the last man to eagle it during the Masters in 2008 when he holed a 6-iron. Schwartzel's eagle is the tenth 2 on the 10th hole in the history of The Masters.

Schwartzel's incredible eagle took him to three-under-par for the day to reach six-under for the tournament. It moved him to second on the leaderboard and helped him get to within five strokes of leader and playing partner Scottie Scheffler.

- Masters 2022 Leaderboard, Latest Scores, Live Coverage From Augusta National

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: Titleist 818H2

Irons: Honma TR20B

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

