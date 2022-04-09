WATCH: Charl Schwartzel Eagles 10th Hole At The Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Charl Schwartzel made an incredible eagle 2 on the 10th hole at Augusta National to catapult himself up closer towards leader Scottie Scheffler.

The 2011 champion hit a huge drive of 344 yards down the 10th and managed to find the bottom of the cup from 136 yards after spinning his approach back into the hole. Incredibly it's the not the first eagle on that hole of the week, as Gary Woodland also made a 2 there in Friday's second round after holing out from 188 yards.

Watch Schwartzel's eagle:

EAGLE on 10 from Charl Schwartzel - wow!! #themasters pic.twitter.com/n5irwbUYE7April 9, 2022 See more

Prior to this week, Australian Robert Allenby was the last man to eagle it during the Masters in 2008 when he holed a 6-iron. Schwartzel's eagle is the tenth 2 on the 10th hole in the history of The Masters.

Schwartzel's incredible eagle took him to three-under-par for the day to reach six-under for the tournament. It moved him to second on the leaderboard and helped him get to within five strokes of leader and playing partner Scottie Scheffler.

- Masters 2022 Leaderboard, Latest Scores, Live Coverage From Augusta National

