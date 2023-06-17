WATCH: Cameron Young Wayward Drive Finishes In Cart Golf Ball Holder

Throughout the years, we have seen an array of interesting moments on the golf course and, during the third round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, we saw yet another one, with Cameron Young's tee shot at the 10th hole finding a golf cart's ball holder which was parked to the left of the fairway.

Certainly it's an incident we've never seen before, especially with the ball finishing in the golf cart of an on-course NBC reporter. As Young arrived on the scene, he was also rather bemused as it took the American a few seconds to actually notice where his golf ball was.

So, what happened next? Well, Young put a tee underneath the cart where his golf ball was and, under Rule 15.2a(2), he was entitled “relief when (the) ball is in or on movable obstruction anywhere on course except putting green." It also states: “The player may take free relief by lifting the ball, removing the movable obstruction and dropping the original ball or another ball in this relief area (see Rule 14.3).”

After sorting the drop, Young then had a pretty much impossible shot into the green and, after almost firing it into the grandstand behind the green, he made a very good up-and-down to secure his par.

Young hits his second shot on the 10th hole following his drop (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not the first time that we have seen golf balls ending up in bizarre areas. At The Players Championship in March, Matthias Schwab's second shot into the par 5 second bounced on the cart path before coming to rest in a buggy that was being used by three Sky Sport Austria reporters that were following the 28-year-old.