Viral Iron Drill Shows Just How Good Tommy Fleetwood Is
A scratch golfer’s attempts to emulate the World No.25’s drill shows the incredible level Fleetwood has reached
It’s hardly a revelation that there are plenty of qualities needed to make it at the top of the game, from the incredible levels of dedication to the mental strength to compete consistently against the best.
But just how good do you need to be at playing? One clue can be found in a viral iron drill used by Tommy Fleetwood. The World No.25 is one of the best strikers of the ball in the game, but he doesn’t come by it naturally.
Instead, Fleetwood uses an incredibly difficult drill that sees him setting a box of golf balls just to the right of his ball, with an alignment stick on the left and another in a device called a Swing Plane Perfector behind him, which prevents his arms and club becoming "stuck" behind him on his downswing.
Then comes the difficult bit. To succeed, Fleetwood needs to swing between the narrow gap created by the box and the first alignment stick to make impact with the ball, without hitting either object on each side. Needless to say, the technique needs incredible precision, although, Fleetwood makes it look easy.
Zire Golf shared video to its Instagram page from golf instructor thegolfdoc_ which proves it's anything but. It shows a scratch golfer attempting the drill. To begin with, the player uses just a box and alignment stick, and makes something Fleetwood seems capable of doing in his sleep look almost maddeningly out of reach.
A post shared by ZIRE GOLF (@ziregolf) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Eventually, he makes the perfect contact, which leads him to add a second alignment stick behind him, at the angle of his club shaft, to perform the job of the Swing Plane Perfector. That leads to a marked improvement, with the perfect impact coming after just three attempts. However, even then, he admits that he didn’t start with the second alignment stick as far back as Fleetwood’s. He then repositions it to that point and succeeds after a couple more attempts.
In all, the player is shown needing 13 attempts to make the perfect contact just three times, which confirms what we all know deep down – playing the game to any kind of decent standard is no easy task, but attaining the calibre of one of the world’s best? That’s a completely different level.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
