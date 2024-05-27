US Women's Open Playoff Format
One of the most prestigious tournaments of the women's golf calendar takes place at Lancaster Country Club, but what happens if the action needs extra holes?
The second women’s Major of the year takes place at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania. The US Women’s Open is arguably the highest profile of all five Majors, and unsurprisingly, the great and the good of the game will be participating.
Considering the strength of the field, which will include defending champion Allisen Corpuz and World No.1 Nelly Korda, a tight affair is expected as players try to lift the trophy and win the biggest slice of the record $12m prize money payout.
Because of that, it’s relatively likely that a playoff will be needed to decide the winner. So, how will the outcome of the tournament be determined if two or more players share the lead after 72 holes?
US Women’s Open Playoff Format
In the past, an 18-hole playoff was held to determine the winner, but the last time that format was used was in 2006, when Annika Sorenstam eventually beat Pat Hurst by four shots. For over a decade, three-hole aggregate playoffs were introduced, before a two-hole aggregate playoff format began being used in 2018, which is still the case.
That means that, if two or more players need extra holes, they will playoff over two holes, with a leader then declared the winner. If players still need separating, they will continue over the same two holes until there’s a winner.
When Was The Last US Women’s Open Playoff?
The tournament has been decided by a playoff 10 times in its history, and the most recent came only three years ago, when Yuka Saso overcame the challenge of Nasa Hataoka on the third extra hole at San Francisco’s Olympic Club.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
European Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Tom McKibbin defends his title as the DP World Tour heads to Hamburg in Germany
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lexi Thompson Playing 18th-Consecutive US Women's Open Prior to Her 30th Birthday
The American played in her first US Women's Open as a 12-year-old and is set to begin her latest quest for a second Major victory at Lancaster Country Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lexi Thompson Playing 18th-Consecutive US Women's Open Prior to Her 30th Birthday
The American played in her first US Women's Open as a 12-year-old and is set to begin her latest quest for a second Major victory at Lancaster Country Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Has The Most US Women's Open Titles?
15 players have won the US Women's Open multiple times in the competition's 78-year history, but two golfers stand above the rest...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How To Get 2025 US Women's Open Tickets
Everything you need to know about securing your place at the 2025 edition of the US Women's Open at Erin Hills
By Ben Fleming Published
-
How To Watch US Women’s Open: Peacock, USA Network And NBC Schedule
The US Women's Open is nearly upon us - here are your options for catching the action at Lancaster Country Club
By Ben Fleming Published
-
9 Perks Of Winning The US Women's Open Championship
Along with just the sheer glory of winning the prestigious US Women's Open title, there are plenty of other perks to winning the second Major of the year
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rachel Heck Secures Winning Point As Stanford Clinch Third NCAA Title
Rachel Heck will not turn professional when she leaves Stanford but ended her collegiate career in style
By Ben Fleming Published
-
The Remarkable Stat That Shows Nelly Korda's Dominance
One astonishing stat proves just how dominant the World No.1 has been in 2024 so far
By Mike Hall Published
-
US Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024
A new record for the most money available at a women's tournament has been set for the second Major of the year
By Mike Hall Published