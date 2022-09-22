'Tremendous Momentum' Behind Strategic Alliance - Jay Monahan

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jay Monahan has given assurances that the PGA Tour working closer with the DP World Tour will benefit all golf fans.

In June, the two tours moved to strengthen their alliance through to 2035, with the PGA Tour upping its stake in European Tour Productions from 15 to 40% and prize fund growth from the record 2022 levels guaranteed. However, the announcement of a defined pathway that sees the top 10 players in the end of year DP World Tour Rankings earning PGA Tour cards from 2023 has caused some consternation that there will be a talent drain away from Europe and towards the US. But the PGA Tour commissioner told Sky Sports that the future looks bright for both tours.

He said: “Our alliance is going to continue to take shape and serve to the benefit of golf fans throughout Europe and throughout the world. The DP World Tour and Keith Pelley are going to be a huge part of that. We're going to continue to talk about ways we can continue to add value and strength to the DP World Tour.

"Coming off BMW [PGA Championship], coming off Italy, looking at the weeks ahead, looking at the strength of ticket sales, there is tremendous momentum behind the work that we're doing. If you're a fan of professional golf at the highest level, having these two tours coming together is going to continue to benefit you. That's who we're serving, and we'll continue to do that."

Last month Monahan detailed more changes aimed at combating the threat of LIV Golf, while revealing that the world’s top players had committed to playing at least 20 PGA Tour events.

"We're going to know where the best players on the PGA Tour, the best players of the world, are playing over the course of the season," Monahan told Sky Sports. "We also know that they're going to be announcing additional events to their schedule in what is an already truncated schedule. You're going to have more heat, more intensity in the heart of the competitive framework of our schedule - around the big championships.

"This comes on the heels of what fans have continued to see and experience on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour - this excitement that continues to build and support the growth of this game. It's our job to continue to listen to the fans, continue to listen to our members, and continue to do everything we can to produce a highly competitive platform with competitive integrity."