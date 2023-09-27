Tradition Or Drama? Euro Stars Split On Ryder Cup Playoff

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The thrilling 14-14 tie between Europe and the United States in the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin raised a simple question: should the contest be decided via a playoff if the teams can't be separated at the end of the Sunday singles?

When Carlota Ciganda produced two incredible birdies on 16 and 17 to defeat Nelly Korda 2&1, it sparked wild scenes of celebration on the Costa del Sol for what was, essentially, a draw.

It was the first draw in Solheim Cup history and it led to claims from some players and pundits that the rule dictating the holders retain the Cup in the event of a tie had become outdated.

Naturally, the same question was posed to several players ahead of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone. Specifically, a few members of Team Europe weighed into the debate on Wednesday morning with some contrasting opinions.

Tyrrell Hatton seemed a little caught off guard before conceding that a match-deciding playoff for the Ryder Cup would make for a "pretty epic atmosphere."

"That's some question for 8.25 in the morning," Hatton said, grinning. "I would say tying is probably not ideal. I think it would be quite interesting if there was a way of putting in like a playoff, if that was to happen. I think it would be pretty exciting for fans, and it would certainly create a pretty epic atmosphere.

"Playing in front of home fans is always special, anyway, but yeah, I think that would add something to it. I think you probably have the time to do it because singles you start fairly late in the day compared to fourballs and foursomes, but yeah, maybe just having the tee times starting a bit earlier on Sunday would allow for, I don't know, a nine-hole better-ball, two players best-ball sort of playoff format.

"I don't know, I'm just like sort of thinking as I speak kind of thing."

Rose: 'History is history'

Hatton's teammate and compatriot Justin Rose was next under the microscope, admitting the climax to the Solheim Cup had created an "interesting debate".

Asked if he watched the drama unfold in Spain, he said: "Yeah, a little bit. I was sort of packing on Sunday and packing with the TV on and strung out the packing because the golf got exciting.

"It was awesome to watch. A couple big turnaround matches at the end. Europe looked really good with about two hours to go. USA looked odds-on with about 45 minutes to go, and obviously it ended up in a tie, which felt like a win. And obviously it was portrayed very much as a win, which is obviously an interesting aspect with the retaining the Cup versus actually winning it.

"I think that's kind of an interesting debate in and of itself. And obviously a couple really clutch performances from Caroline Hedwall and Ciganda being the hometown hero; seems like it was written in the stars that it would finish that way."

Of course, should the same situation arise this week in Rome, it would be to the benefit of Team USA following their emphatic victory two years ago at Whistling Straits. However, the Englishman

Rose added: "History is history. History is so important, I think. It's quite nice to wrestle it back fair and square. You have to win it to get the Cup back. I think the Ashes in cricket, retaining the Ashes is a big thing. In cricket, you can have rain that can interrupt and cause draws and things. But retaining it, not letting the other team have the trophy I think can be a win, so therefore, sometimes the tie is still relevant in my mind. I do know what you mean. It's like, oh, I was so close to an epic result one way or another. I guess basically I'm saying, I just keep loyal to the history of it.

'Retaining it means something'

In a wide-ranging press conference, during which Rory McIlroy said the European legends who had quit the DP World Tour for LIV Golf would miss the Ryder Cup more than they would be missed, the Northern Irishman also expressed his appreciation for the tradition of the biennial contest.

"I love them [ties] whenever we won the last one (laughter)," McIlroy said. "I think it's part of history and tradition. You know, I was watching the Solheim Cup last week, and obviously there was huge celebrations when Europe got to 14 and retained the Cup. And I thought to myself, 'Geez, they are celebrating a lot for a draw', and then I go back to Medinah in 2012 and we went ballistic when we got to 14 as well.

"I think retaining it means something, and there's certainly a historical and traditional element to it. I do like traditions of the game, and this competition has been around since 1927, and that's the way they have always done it.

"Does that mean that's the way they always have to do it? Probably not. But it's nice to keep some of the tradition around the event."