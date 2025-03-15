You Don't See This Very Often... Why Does This Tour Pro Have A Right Handed And Left Handed Putter In The Bag This Week?
Playing the Australian Women's Classic, it was revealed that Marianne Skarpnord had put two putters in her bag for the week, with the reason being quite simple
Putting is the area of golf where you can save the most shots and, when it comes to 'rolling the rock,' there's no correct way of doing it.
Certainly, the best putters in the world can find a number of ways of getting the ball in the hole and, at the Australian Women's Classic on the Ladies European Tour, one player had a bizarre technique when it came to getting on the greens.
Have you ever seen this?!?!Marianne Skarpnord has two putters in the bag this week… one LEFT handed and one RIGHT handed 🤯#AusWomensClassic pic.twitter.com/UpgdsBCShBMarch 15, 2025
In a video posted to the Ladies European Tour page, Marianne Skarpnord could be seen using a right-handed putter, before switching to a left-handed putter as she played Coffs Harbour Golf Club.
I'll be honest, this is something that I have never seen before and, speaking about the reason why she does it, Skarpnord had a simple explanation.
"I had the worst yip you could ever imagine with a right-handed putter," stated Skarpnord, a five-time winner on the Ladies European Tour.
"(Because of this) I changed to a left-handed putter around a year-and-a-half ago, but then I never felt that I got really good at distance control with it and I can't aim with it, so now I've got a right-handed putter for long putts and a left-handed putter for short putts.
Skarpnord's last individual win came at the 2021 Aramco Team Series – London event and, in Australia, the experienced Norwegian, who currently has 312 LET appearances under her belt, sits in a share of 39th.
At the top of the leaderboard is Australian Sarah Kemp, who is searching for her 13th professional win and first since sustaining a near career-ending leg injury seventh months ago.
In July 2024, Kemp suffered a break of both the tibia and fibula in her lower right leg after a freak golf cart accident. However, after surgery and rehab, she is now fully recovered and leads by two strokes going into the final round of the Australian Women's Classic.
