Social Media Reacts To Xander Schauffele’s Olympic Victory

In a hugely dramatic final round, Xander Schauffele produced a 67 to win by just a single shot from Rory Sabbatini, who, around an hour and a half earlier, had shot an Olympic record score of 61.

Over the last two holes, Schauffele made two incredible up-and-downs, birdieing the 17th from the bunker. He would go on to make a par from a 100-yards away at the last hole to secure a one shot win.

The victory was an incredibly emotional one for the Schauffele family. His Dad, Stefan, was an aspiring decathlete in Germany.

However, 40 years ago a drunk driver slammed into his car head-on near Weisbaden. On impact, a shard of glass wedged in his left eye, and six operations couldn’t save it. Taking two years away from his sport, he would lose sight in his eye, ending his Olympic dream.

Now, 40 years on from that fateful day, his son would complete his and his Father’s Olympic dream of a gold medal.

Shauffele’s reaction after the win:

It wasn’t just the American’s win where people were talking. In the battle for the bronze medal, we saw an incredible seven man playoff.

During the playoff, the winner of the bronze medal, Pan was seen carrying a few clubs so that the bag was lighter for his caddie.

We even had players wondering if the Olympic format could be mixed in the future.