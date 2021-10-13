The popular Scot, who was one of golf media's greatest figures, has sadly passed away

Legendary Journalist Renton Laidlaw Dies – Golfing World Pays Tribute

Broadcaster and writer Renton Laidlaw has died at the age of 82, having tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend before being admitted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The Scot was one of golf’s most recognisable voices and figures within the media, having been BBC Radio’s golf correspondent for 15 years.

Laidlaw also had spells covering the game for the Edinburgh Evening News and the London Evening Standard.

He also worked for the Golf Channel, giving Americans insights into the European Tour and its players, and worked in Australia as well.

In total, his career in journalism spanned 60+ years where he worked across print, radio and television.

He was the first non-American to cover the Masters at Augusta National, and throughout his career he covered an incredible 165 majors, including 58 Opens and 42 Masters.

He also served as secretary, chairman and president throughout his time as an Association of Golf Writers member, which he joined in 1963.

Laidlaw received many awards and recognitions throughout his esteemed career, including the Jack Nicklaus Memorial Award for golfing journalism.

Golfing World Pays Tribute to Renton Laidlaw:

Watch Laidlaw react to receiving the Special Recognition Award from the PGAs of Europe: