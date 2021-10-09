Caddie Collapses And Tragically Dies In PGA Tour Latinoamerica Event

The PGA Tour Latinoamerica suffered yet another tragic loss as caddie, Alberto Olguin, collapsed on the ninth tee box before sadly passing away in hospital.

During the first round of the Dev Series Final, Alberto Olguin, of Mexico City, collapsed on the ninth tee box as his player, Venezuelan Manuel Torres, played his final hole on Thursday.

In a release, “emergency personnel arrived at the course, performed CPR on Olguin and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died.” Olguin collapsed at approximately 4 pm ET and was pronounced dead at 4.57 pm.

Torres, who bravely continued to compete in the event, finished with a 72 in the first round and shot a three-under-par 69 on Friday to be tied for 14th place. The Tour announced that it plans to honour Olguin later this week.

The unfortunate incident occurred just four months after Colombian caddie, Jose Edgar Preciado, suffered a fatal heart attack at his hotel after the second round of the Latinoamerica’s Holcim Colombia Classic.

Paramedics responded and administered emergency treatment, but Preciado was pronounced dead at 4.58 pm local time. After consultation with all tournament stakeholders, PGA Tour Latinoamerica ofﬁcials made the decision to continue the competition, with the Tour honouring Preciado on the Saturday of the event.