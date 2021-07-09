The Olympics starts in just under a month's time, with a number of high profile names deciding to skip the games in Tokyo.

“There Have Been Some Half Lame Excuses For Not Going” Nordqvist On Olympics

The Olympics is the pinnacle for any athlete and, after golf’s return at the 2016 Rio games, all eyes will now be drawn to Tokyo later this month.

With the games being held every four years, a number of players have decided not to participate, with Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist believing there have been “a number of half lame excuses for not going.”

The 34-year-old, who finished in a tie for 11th in 2016, went on to say: “I know how much the Olympics means for so many sports and I know how hard they try to make it there.

“For someone to go ‘oh no, I’m not going to go,’ I just don’t get it. I think if it continues like this then golf is going to be looked upon as one of the sports that might not be considered to be in the Olympics, because if not all the best players are going, or don’t really care about it, then what’s the point of it even being there.

“I don’t think there’s a greater honour as an athlete, than playing in the Olympics. I’m 34-years-old so I don’t know how many (chances) left I’ll be playing.

“But after having a great experience in Rio, it’s one of the coolest things you’ll ever do as an athlete and to be a two-time Olympian is definitely something that I would look back on in my career and be very proud of.”

Japan has seen a new wave of infections hit in April, with cases continuing to rise. Of the 2,180 new Covid cases reported on Wednesday, 920 were in Tokyo.

Although a number of male Tour players are set to skip the games, including two-time Major champion, Dustin Johnson, the women’s entry sheet is crammed full of Major champions, including Nelly Korda, Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko.