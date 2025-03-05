Tour Event Cancelled Ahead Of Gold Coast Cyclone
The Australian WPGA Championship has been cancelled due to the threat posed by Cyclone Alfred
The Australian WPGA Championship has been cancelled because of the threat posed by a tropical cyclone heading to the country’s Gold Coast.
The event, which was the centerpiece of the Gold Coast Festival of Golf, had been due to take place at Queensland’s Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club between March 6-9. However, the arrival of Cyclone Alfred to the area is expected to bring high rainfall, extreme winds and flooding, which led to the decision taken by stakeholders, including the Queensland Government and WPGA Tour of Australasia.
The field had included a combination of players from the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the LET, including headliner, the former Australian Women’s Amateur champion and six-time pro winner Grace Kim. However, the safety of the golfers, staff, fans and stakeholders was a priority, hence the decision not to go ahead with the tournament.
Cyclone Alfred is a rare Category 2 storm that is on course to affect southeast Queensland, where the Adam Scott-affiliated Sanctuary Cove is located. Northern New South Wales is also in the danger zone, with landfall expected on Friday. Ahead of its arrival, residents in flood-prone suburbs of Brisbane, less than an hour’s drive north of the course, have been urged to evacuate.
The decision to cancel the $350,000 tournament has raised another issue - namely, where the field, which includes around 80 from the Europe-based circuit, will practice ahead of next week’s Australian Women’s Classic, which is due to take place in New South Wales, further south of the cyclone’s path.
One of the LET players affected is English pro Meghan MacLaren, who explained on X that she had to travel 12 hours from the area to prepare for next week’s tournament.
In a post published on Tuesday, she wrote: “Instead of playing another practice round yesterday we drove 12 hours away from the area, back to where I was last week, where we can stay and practice again for the rest of the week. Then we’ll drive 9 hours back the other direction again on Sunday ready for next week’s event.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A new one for me on tour…An impending cyclone has forced our tournament to be cancelled 🥲🌪️🇦🇺Supposed to be playing at Sanctuary Cove (near Gold Coast) but there was a travel advisory to leave the area because of the projected damage of cyclone Alfred.So the decision was…March 4, 2025
MacLaren also detailed how flying was out of the question considering the complexity of making the arrangements and expense involved.
She continued: “Obviously would have been nicer to fly, but logistically that would have meant a lot of things to sort out… finding a suitable flight in time (£££), returning rental car (losing £££), booking a new car after flying (£££), and then deciding whether to drive or book a flight and car for next weeks event.
MacLaren also confirmed that the circuit “provided several courses outside of the area affected where players could potentially travel to and practice.”
Per the LET, that came about when the PGA of Australia offered assistance with a list of 10 clubs and PGA professionals in New South Wales rallying round to assist as a potential temporary home base.
PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman explained: “When I spoke with the playing group around the cancellation of the Australian WPGA Championship, I mentioned that we are a member organisation and that our PGA members would support visiting golf professionals.
“We wanted to ensure the players, especially internationals, felt safe during what is set to be a challenging, uncertain period and that while in Australia they are considered part of our PGA and WPGA family alongside the more than 3,000 members.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'That Should Tell You Everything' - Bryson DeChambeau Clarifies Position After PGA Tour Return Claims
Speaking before LIV Golf Hong Kong, DeChambeau reiterated his desire to help grow the 54-hole league following rumors he was set for a return to the PGA Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Should Golfers Play The Clubs They Like Or The Clubs That Perform The Best?
We all have our favorite clubs in the bag, but perhaps they're not doing the job you thought...
By Michael Weston Published
-
Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout 2025
The LPGA Tour heads to China, where Bailey Tardy defends her title as players compete for the largest purse of the season so far
By Mike Hall Published
-
Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Format, Which Teams Are Playing And How To Watch
The 13th Darius Rucker Intercollegiate takes place in South Carolina - here are some of the key details about the prestigious college golf tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Are The Best Golfers Under The Age Of 25?
It's no secret that the talent pool of golf is getting younger and younger. So, in this piece, we take you through the best players under the age of 25
By Matt Cradock Published
-
HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The largest purse of the LPGA Tour season so far is on offer as some of the world’s best players compete at Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Anna Nordqvist Announced As 2026 European Solheim Cup Captain
After two stints as vice-captain, Nordqvist is set to step up the captaincy role for 2026, with the team event taking place at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Angel Yin Hangs On For Second LPGA Tour Title Despite Sponsor Invite's Closing 61
The American narrowly claimed the Honda LPGA Thailand prize ahead of Japan's Akie Iwai - who almost snatched victory away via an outstanding 11-under 61
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'It Is Very Frustrating How Far Behind The PGA Tour We Are' - LPGA Unveils Own Version Of PGA Tour U As College Coach Reveals Frustration Among NCAA Ranks Over Lack Of Opportunities
Justin Silverstein, the women's golf team head coach at the University of Southern California, says coaches throughout the NCAA system have long been frustrated at a lack of LPGA Tour and Epson Tour opportunities for their athletes
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lydia Ko Celebrates Three Olympic Medals With Special Tattoo
The New Zealander, who won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024, has unveiled her latest tattoo, which references all three of her medals at the Games
By Mike Hall Published