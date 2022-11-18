Toptracer Transforms St Andrews Practice Experience

In just two short months, St Andrews Links has seen dramatic results at its range facility through the new installation of Toptracer Range - a move which has led to higher usage from golfers of all ages thanks to the innovative, experiential offering now available at The Home of Golf.

As part of a long-term partnership between the world’s No. 1 range technology and the world-famous St Andrews Links, Toptracer Range has completely transformed the practice facilities on-site.

Since August of this year, St Andrews’ practice facility has seen almost one million balls hit on Toptracer in over 10,000 sessions, fulfilling the high-priority goal of the partnership in reaching a broader audience at the venue, while providing more insights to support player improvement.

Danny Campbell, Commercial Director for St Andrews Links, said: “There is no question that Toptracer is the dominant force in range technology. They literally invented the space and as a result reinvented the range experience. It’s clear that through this wealth of experience, they’ve come to understand operator challenges, how to transform practice areas into experiential destinations and how to build a seamless platform that provides a valuable experience to all golfers.

“This has led to a big change in how our range is being used. We’ve seen golfers stay in bays longer and newer golfers engaging further with the technology, whilst game modes like Toptracer30 have given more experienced visitors the chance to test themselves and work on their game.

“It is an important role that we play here at St Andrews Links, both to get young people to enjoy the game more and to provide a world-class offering to the experienced golfer. Our members and visitors expect the very best at every turn and at 600 years old, have a responsibility to uphold the traditions of the game, while making sure we innovate, move forward, and never stand still - and Toptracer is a big part of that.”

What’s more, the partnership has seen the world’s most iconic golf course, the Old Course at St Andrews, become exclusively available to play virtually at Toptracer Range enabled golf courses around the world.

Ben Sharpe, President at Toptracer, commented on the landmark opportunity, adding: “We are delighted that the partnership between Toptracer and St Andrews Links has begun so successfully. Our aim is to encourage more people to play and help range owners improve their business, and it’s exciting to see The Home of Golf put their stamp of approval on Toptracer Range.

“We’re delighted to hear about the improvements St Andrews Links have seen since install, and it’s yet another example of how Toptracer Range is transforming the driving range experience.

“Furthermore, bringing arguably the world’s most famous golf course, the Old Course, to the world’s number 1 range technology on an exclusive basis means that more golfers than ever before will have access direct from their bay in any of our 750 sites across 31 countries worldwide.”