Tom Kim's Putting Gesture Has Received A Mixed Response

Kim has produced his fair share of drama during the Presidents Cup and, with a short putt not being conceded, his actions caused a big talking point on Saturday evening

The Presidents Cup has seen a significant amount of drama, with most of it surrounding International player, Tom Kim who, on Saturday afternoon, produced another talking point in the foursomes session.

Playing the seventh, Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim were 2-down on Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, with a putt not given to Tom Kim who obviously felt that it was within gimme distance.

After Cantlay and Schauffele picked up the second and third hole, they lost the fifth before claiming the sixth, a birdie at the par 5. However, following a putt from the US side that was given, Si Woo Kim produced a chip that finished 2.5 feet from the hole that wasn't given to the International pairing.

As Tom Kim tapped-in, the 22-year-old laid his putter on the ground to signal that the putt should have been given, with the PGA Tour winner shaking his head as he walked off to the next tee box.

The moment caused a mixed reaction on social media, with one user commenting: "If it’s that easy tap it in without looking." One other user also stated "he’s becoming annoying", whilst another wrote "if you think it should be given just hole the putt".

It wasn't the first bit of controversy that has followed Kim this week. On Thursday, Kim traded aggressive shouts with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, after the duo holed lengthy putts on the seventh.

One hole later, Kim and playing partner, Sungjae Im, walked 60 yards to the ninth tee box after holing a birdie putt, whilst Scheffler was still lining up his birdie attempt for the tie. In the drama, NBC analyst Paul McGinley was quick to criticize the International pair, saying it was “bordering on bad behavior”.

Tom Kim gestures to the crowd in Montreal at the Presidents Cup

Sitting out the Friday foursomes session, Tom Kim claimed a 4&3 win alongside Si Woo Kim during Saturday's four-balls, with the South Korean duo paired together again for the afternoon foursomes session.

Facing Cantlay and Schauffele, a highly amusing game led to the Kim's being 1-down at the turn, with both sides producing multiple birdies in an enthralling match.

Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

