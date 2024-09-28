Tom Kim's Putting Gesture Has Received A Mixed Response
Kim has produced his fair share of drama during the Presidents Cup and, with a short putt not being conceded, his actions caused a big talking point on Saturday evening
The Presidents Cup has seen a significant amount of drama, with most of it surrounding International player, Tom Kim who, on Saturday afternoon, produced another talking point in the foursomes session.
Playing the seventh, Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim were 2-down on Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, with a putt not given to Tom Kim who obviously felt that it was within gimme distance.
What are your thoughts?pic.twitter.com/gh55MZnyMSSeptember 28, 2024
After Cantlay and Schauffele picked up the second and third hole, they lost the fifth before claiming the sixth, a birdie at the par 5. However, following a putt from the US side that was given, Si Woo Kim produced a chip that finished 2.5 feet from the hole that wasn't given to the International pairing.
As Tom Kim tapped-in, the 22-year-old laid his putter on the ground to signal that the putt should have been given, with the PGA Tour winner shaking his head as he walked off to the next tee box.
The moment caused a mixed reaction on social media, with one user commenting: "If it’s that easy tap it in without looking." One other user also stated "he’s becoming annoying", whilst another wrote "if you think it should be given just hole the putt".
It wasn't the first bit of controversy that has followed Kim this week. On Thursday, Kim traded aggressive shouts with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, after the duo holed lengthy putts on the seventh.
One hole later, Kim and playing partner, Sungjae Im, walked 60 yards to the ninth tee box after holing a birdie putt, whilst Scheffler was still lining up his birdie attempt for the tie. In the drama, NBC analyst Paul McGinley was quick to criticize the International pair, saying it was “bordering on bad behavior”.
Sitting out the Friday foursomes session, Tom Kim claimed a 4&3 win alongside Si Woo Kim during Saturday's four-balls, with the South Korean duo paired together again for the afternoon foursomes session.
Facing Cantlay and Schauffele, a highly amusing game led to the Kim's being 1-down at the turn, with both sides producing multiple birdies in an enthralling match.
-
-
