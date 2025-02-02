Tom Kim Makes Putter Change To Move Into AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Contention
The 22-year-old had switched back to a blade style putter at TGL on Monday night, with Kim opting to use it at Pebble Beach as he remains in contention
Tom Kim may have struggled with his start to 2025, finishing T65th at the Sony Open in Hawaii and missing the cut at The American Express, but the 22-year-old seems to have found his form at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Having played a pivotal part in Jupiter Links GC's victory over Boston Common GC in the TGL, Kim sits tied fourth and two shots back going into the final round of action in Pebble Beach, with it being revealed that the three-time PGA Tour winner has put a new putter in the bag.
Currently ranking inside the top 10 for Strokes Gained: Putting at Pebble this week, Kim stated: "I just felt like I needed something a little bit more consistent and something that I've won with.
"It's not exactly the same blade that I've been using, it's a little different. But I think transitioning from the mallet -- some of my lines, I started to really like a different type of line than I used to. Just kind of little adjustments. And obviously, the new face that they came out with is really nice, so it's been working well so far.”
Previously, Kim had been using a range of Scotty Cameron putters, such as a Phantom 9.2 Tour Prototype, a mallet model he switched to at the Olympics in August. In California this week, though, he has opted for a blade, a similar head shape to which he has used previously, with it reportedly part of the 2025 range of the Studio Style line.
In terms of technology, the new range is constructed with new materials and milling techniques, with the main stand-out being the new Studio Carbon Steel (SCS) face insert that is formed using a chain-link design.
What stands out on Kim's model though, is that the 22-year-old has drawn inspiration from World No.1 and good friend, Scottie Scheffler, as well as PGA Tour rookie, Tim Widing, with Kim opting for a unique alignment aid on the top of the head.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
According to reports, Kim saw the putter that belonged to Widing and, in terms of design, it features one line that runs parallel to the face and one that runs towards the ball and target, Interestingly, the line running parallel to the face is at the back of the putter.
Along with the new putter, Kim has also started using a thinner grip and has reportedly stopped using a line on the golf ball, which is what Scheffler did back last year.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Laurie Canter Wins Bahrain Championship Epic With Playoff Hole Birdie
Laurie Canter secured a second DP World Tour victory in an enthralling final day in Bahrain, with the Englishman fending off Pablo Larrazabal and Dan Brown in a playoff
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
'I Think Really Good Venues Are A Big Part Of The Storyline' - Rory McIlroy Singles Out One Aspect For New Look PGA Tour
Sitting in contention at Pebble Beach, McIlroy had nothing but praise for the course, claiming venues like it are far more interesting than 'a run of the mill TPC'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Nelly Korda And Lydia Ko Make Mid-Tournament Equipment Changes At LPGA Tour Opener
The World No.1 and 2 made equipment changes after round one of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with both going on to card five-under-par second rounds
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Makes Golf Ball Switch Days Before Pebble Beach Ace
The Northern Irishman revealed he had stumbled across the change while practicing in the build-up to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With New Unique Irons Ahead Of India Debut
The US Open champion arrived in India ahead of the International Series event with what appeared to be some prototype LA Golf irons in the golf bag
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Majesticks GC Sign New Apparel Deal Ahead Of 2025 LIV Golf League
Majesticks GC are the newest LIV Golf side to announce a deal with an apparel brand, with the quartet set to wear Castore clothing in a 'multi-year partnership'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Scotty Cameron Unveils Game-Changing Face Insert On New Studio Style Putter Collection
How new technology and the refinement of timeless head shapes has led to the creation of the Scotty Cameron Studio Style putter range
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Micah Morris Becomes Latest Golf Influencer To Announce New Sponsor
The social media star revealed the news that he will be using Titleist equipment for the foreseeable future, after his deal with TaylorMade ended recently
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods Announces Extension With Bridgestone Golf
After 25 years with Bridgestone, the 15-time Major winner has announced a contract extension to continue using their Tour B X golf balls
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Good Good Golf Signs Pros Including Joel Dahmen And Michael Block To Apparel Deals
The duo are just two of the eye-catching signings to the brand in deals that will also see them feature in YouTube content
By Mike Hall Published