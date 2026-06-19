'To Be Honest, I've Had A Really Crappy Attitude' - US Open Contender Sam Stevens' Refreshingly Honest Verdict On Bad Form

Sam Stevens' record of late does not make for pleasant reading, but he's had a great start to proceedings at the US Open.

After a T24 finish at The Masters, Stevens has finished T65 at the RBC Heritage and the PGA Championship, with a 70th place finish at the Truist Championship to boot.

In his last outing at the Memorial Tournament, Stevens didn't even make the cut after a distastrous 11-over score.

Despite the difficult conditions at Shinnecock Hills this week for the US Open, Stevens put in a strong showing on day one to finish two-under.

Reflecting on the past few events and how that may have impacted his run-up to the latest Major, Stevens admitted his own attitude has got in the way of his golf game.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the media after his first round, Stevens said: "I wouldn't say I'm surprised. I haven't played as well over the last month or so. To be honest, I've had a really crappy attitude, which makes golf a lot harder.

"So I got a week at home last week and just kind of focusing on trying to stay positive and kind of enjoy playing a little more.

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"I've played well this year. I just haven't had maybe the best last month or so. So I'm not super surprised, but I'm grateful to shoot a couple under."

Asked why that mentality might have crept into his game and what he's done to combat it, Stevens added: "I just maybe had a little too high expectations. Then the moment that those expectations aren't met, I'm a little more upset than I need to be. No broken clubs or anything yet. So that's good.

"It's kind of one of those things. It's a long season. I played a lot the first half of the season. It's easy to get worn down a little bit, and I just haven't been as on top of keeping a good attitude as I should have been.

"A week at home is always nice, [it gave me] a little perspective."

Whether Stevens can keep his cool and maintain his rhythm into round two at the US Open remains to be seen, but it definitely looks and sounds like he's making positive steps in the right direction.