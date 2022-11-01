TikTok Influencer Faces Charges After Hitting Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A woman who filmed herself hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon is facing criminal charges following the stunt.

TikTok influencer Katie Sigmund, who has almost seven million followers on the social media platform, later removed the video from her page. However, she was identified as the person behind the stunt after the National Park Service (NPS) posted her original video on its Reddit page.

A statement posted by the Grand Canyon National Park's Facebook page also alleged that Sigmund had thrown her club into the Grand Canyon after taking the shot. The statement read: "Do we really need to say, 'don't hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?

"On October 26, an individual posted a video to her personal TikTok page showing her hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the canyon near Mather Point. Members of the public helped identify the individual’s social media account. On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident. Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending."

The statement then explained why, despite the Grand Canyon's huge size, it was potentially dangerous behaviour. It said: "Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below."

The National Park Service website (opens in new tab) also explains the dangers of throwing objects over the edge. It says: "Never throw rocks, coins, trash, or anything else over the edge. Objects tossed over the edge or dislodged by walking off trail can injure hikers and wildlife below, or start landslides".