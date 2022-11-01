TikTok Influencer Faces Charges After Hitting Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon
The woman filmed herself driving the ball into the Grand Canyon before allegedly throwing her club into it
A woman who filmed herself hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon is facing criminal charges following the stunt.
TikTok influencer Katie Sigmund, who has almost seven million followers on the social media platform, later removed the video from her page. However, she was identified as the person behind the stunt after the National Park Service (NPS) posted her original video on its Reddit page.
influencer_hitting_golf_ball_and_losing_golf_club from r/NationalPark
A statement posted by the Grand Canyon National Park's Facebook page also alleged that Sigmund had thrown her club into the Grand Canyon after taking the shot. The statement read: "Do we really need to say, 'don't hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?
"On October 26, an individual posted a video to her personal TikTok page showing her hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the canyon near Mather Point. Members of the public helped identify the individual’s social media account. On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident. Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending."
The statement then explained why, despite the Grand Canyon's huge size, it was potentially dangerous behaviour. It said: "Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below."
The National Park Service website (opens in new tab) also explains the dangers of throwing objects over the edge. It says: "Never throw rocks, coins, trash, or anything else over the edge. Objects tossed over the edge or dislodged by walking off trail can injure hikers and wildlife below, or start landslides".
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
