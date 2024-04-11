Tiger Woods Set For Late Masters Tee Time After Delay As Long Friday Looms
The five-time Masters champion is facing the prospect of a mammoth Friday after thunderstorms delayed the start of the first round at Augusta National
After only limited preparation for the 2024 Masters, with just two days of competitive action in 2024 coming at February’s Genesis Invitational, the prospect of Tiger Woods even completing four rounds at the notoriously hilly Augusta National, let alone winning a sixth title, had been in question.
While it is never a good idea to write off the 15-time Major winner’s chances, his task has become even more difficult thanks to thunderstorms that delayed the start of the opening round, initially by an hour, and then by 2hrs 30mins.
Woods was already facing a late start with a tee time of 1.24pm local time, but he will now be contemplating the prospect of a mammoth Friday with his tee time pushed back to 3.54pm.
The sun will set over Augusta National at 7.56pm on Thursday, and Woods’ revised tee time means he may only have the opportunity to complete the front nine before calling it a day - and that's if there aren't more delays.
Woods had originally been planning a tournament a month to prepare for the first Major of the year, but after withdrawing during the second round through illness at Riviera Country Club, he chose to skip the two likeliest events we would see him next – The Players Championship and Valspar Championship, which were both held in March.
In his press conference earlier in the week, Woods explained why that ambitious target had been revised. He said: “Well, I wasn't ready to play. My body wasn't ready. My game wasn't ready. And I thought that when I was at Hero, once a month would be a really nice rhythm. Hasn't worked out that way.”
That means that, after other appearances at last December’s Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship, Woods will be playing in just his fourth event since last year’s Masters, which saw him limp out during the third round and undergo ankle surgery days later.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Ever the competitor, during his press conference, Woods still talked up his chances of a sixth Augusta National title, saying: “If everything comes together, I think I can get one more.”
That may well remain the case, but, thanks to the prospect of a Friday that could mean he needs to play a minimum of 27 holes, the task of achieving it this year has now become more difficult.
Tiger Woods Tee Time Today At The Masters
Thunderstorms have delayed the start of The Masters at Augusta National, pushing back the opening tee time to 10.30am local time. As a result, five-time winner of the event, Tiger Woods, will now get underway at 3.54pm local time in his group with Jason Day and Max Homa.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Which Caddies Have Won The Most Masters?
We take a look at some legendary caddies at The Masters, who have been on the bag for multiple historic Green Jacket wins
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Players To Win Both The Masters Low Amateur And The Green Jacket
Seven players have claimed both the Masters low amateur and the Green Jacket - here are the players in that exclusive list
By Mike Hall Published