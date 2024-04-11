Tiger Woods Set For Late Masters Tee Time After Delay As Long Friday Looms

After only limited preparation for the 2024 Masters, with just two days of competitive action in 2024 coming at February’s Genesis Invitational, the prospect of Tiger Woods even completing four rounds at the notoriously hilly Augusta National, let alone winning a sixth title, had been in question.

While it is never a good idea to write off the 15-time Major winner’s chances, his task has become even more difficult thanks to thunderstorms that delayed the start of the opening round, initially by an hour, and then by 2hrs 30mins.

Woods was already facing a late start with a tee time of 1.24pm local time, but he will now be contemplating the prospect of a mammoth Friday with his tee time pushed back to 3.54pm.

The sun will set over Augusta National at 7.56pm on Thursday, and Woods’ revised tee time means he may only have the opportunity to complete the front nine before calling it a day - and that's if there aren't more delays.

Tiger Woods has only had limited preparation for The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods had originally been planning a tournament a month to prepare for the first Major of the year, but after withdrawing during the second round through illness at Riviera Country Club, he chose to skip the two likeliest events we would see him next – The Players Championship and Valspar Championship, which were both held in March.

Illness forced Woods out of the Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

In his press conference earlier in the week, Woods explained why that ambitious target had been revised. He said: “Well, I wasn't ready to play. My body wasn't ready. My game wasn't ready. And I thought that when I was at Hero, once a month would be a really nice rhythm. Hasn't worked out that way.”

That means that, after other appearances at last December’s Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship, Woods will be playing in just his fourth event since last year’s Masters, which saw him limp out during the third round and undergo ankle surgery days later.

Ever the competitor, during his press conference, Woods still talked up his chances of a sixth Augusta National title, saying: “If everything comes together, I think I can get one more.”

That may well remain the case, but, thanks to the prospect of a Friday that could mean he needs to play a minimum of 27 holes, the task of achieving it this year has now become more difficult.