Scottie Scheffler's incredible run of form continued on Friday, with the World No.1 leading the Memorial Tournament by three strokes heading into the weekend at Muirfield Village.

Since winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, Scheffler has had four victories, two runner-up finishes and a tie for eighth, with the American looking to land a fifth victory in eight starts at yet another huge tournament!

Leading Adam Hadwin and a rejuvenated Viktor Hovland by three strokes, there are a number of big names that will look to mount a charge on 'moving day' on Saturday, as players hope for big results ahead of the third men's Major of the year next week at the US Open.

In total, 21 players missed the cut at the 73 man event and, below, we have taken a look at the tee times for round three of the Memorial Tournament, as the leaders head out at 1.45pm local time (EDT)

Scheffler goes in search of a fifth win in eigth starts at Muirfield Village (Image credit: Getty Images)

THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT - NOTABLE SATURDAY GROUPS

Round Three (EDT/GMT)

9.40am (14.40pm): Jason Day, Justin Thomas

Jason Day, Justin Thomas 1.05pm (18.05pm): Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia

Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia 1.15pm (18.15pm): Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy

Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy 1.45pm (18.45pm): Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin

THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

Round Three (EDT/GMT)

9.20am (14.20pm): Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young

Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young 9.30am (14.30pm): Jackson Koivun(a), Emiliano Grillo

Jackson Koivun(a), Emiliano Grillo 9.40am (14.40pm): Jason Day, Justin Thomas

Jason Day, Justin Thomas 9.50am (14.50pm): Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry 10.00am (15.00pm): Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry 10.10am (15.10pm): Denny McCarthy, Tom Hoge

Denny McCarthy, Tom Hoge 10.20am (15.20pm): Davis Thompson, Matt Kuchar

Davis Thompson, Matt Kuchar 10.30am (15.30pm): Nick Taylor, Brian Harman

Nick Taylor, Brian Harman 10.45am (15.45pm): Cam Davis, Sam Burns

Cam Davis, Sam Burns 10.55am (15.55pm): Tom Kim, Adam Svensson

Tom Kim, Adam Svensson 11.05am (16.05pm): Peter Malnati, Eric Cole

Peter Malnati, Eric Cole 11.15am (16.15pm): Victor Perez, Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez, Taylor Pendrith 11.25am (16.25pm): Byeong Hun An, Will Zalatoris

Byeong Hun An, Will Zalatoris 11.35am (16.35pm): Corey Conners, Max Homa

Corey Conners, Max Homa 11.45am (16.45pm): Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston

Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston 12.00pm (17.00pm): Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley

Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley 12.10pm (17.10pm): Billy Horschel, Alex Noren

Billy Horschel, Alex Noren 12.20pm (17.20pm): Nick Dunlap, Matt Fitzpatrick

Nick Dunlap, Matt Fitzpatrick 12.30pm (17.30pm): Seamus Power, Hideki Matsuyama

Seamus Power, Hideki Matsuyama 12.40pm (17.40pm): Collin Morikawa, Si Woo Kim

Collin Morikawa, Si Woo Kim 12.50pm (17.50pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka

Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka 13.05pm (18.05pm): Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia

Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia 13.15pm (18.15pm): Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy

Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy 13.25pm (18.25pm): Keegan Bradley, Ludvig Aberg

Keegan Bradley, Ludvig Aberg 13.35pm (18.35pm): Viktor Hovland, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Viktor Hovland, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 13.45pm (18.45pm): Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin



HOW TO WATCH THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT IN THE US

All times ET

Saturday 8 June: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 9 June: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (CBS)

HOW TO WATCH THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT IN THE UK

All times BST

Saturday 8 June: 4.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 9 June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)