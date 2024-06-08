The Memorial Tournament Tee Times: Round Three
Scottie Scheffler leads the event by three strokes, with the leaders heading out at 1.45pm EDT in Ohio on Saturday
Scottie Scheffler's incredible run of form continued on Friday, with the World No.1 leading the Memorial Tournament by three strokes heading into the weekend at Muirfield Village.
Since winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, Scheffler has had four victories, two runner-up finishes and a tie for eighth, with the American looking to land a fifth victory in eight starts at yet another huge tournament!
Leading Adam Hadwin and a rejuvenated Viktor Hovland by three strokes, there are a number of big names that will look to mount a charge on 'moving day' on Saturday, as players hope for big results ahead of the third men's Major of the year next week at the US Open.
In total, 21 players missed the cut at the 73 man event and, below, we have taken a look at the tee times for round three of the Memorial Tournament, as the leaders head out at 1.45pm local time (EDT)
THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT - NOTABLE SATURDAY GROUPS
Round Three (EDT/GMT)
- 9.40am (14.40pm): Jason Day, Justin Thomas
- 1.05pm (18.05pm): Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia
- 1.15pm (18.15pm): Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy
- 1.45pm (18.45pm): Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin
THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE
Round Three (EDT/GMT)
- 9.20am (14.20pm): Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young
- 9.30am (14.30pm): Jackson Koivun(a), Emiliano Grillo
- 9.40am (14.40pm): Jason Day, Justin Thomas
- 9.50am (14.50pm): Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry
- 10.00am (15.00pm): Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
- 10.10am (15.10pm): Denny McCarthy, Tom Hoge
- 10.20am (15.20pm): Davis Thompson, Matt Kuchar
- 10.30am (15.30pm): Nick Taylor, Brian Harman
- 10.45am (15.45pm): Cam Davis, Sam Burns
- 10.55am (15.55pm): Tom Kim, Adam Svensson
- 11.05am (16.05pm): Peter Malnati, Eric Cole
- 11.15am (16.15pm): Victor Perez, Taylor Pendrith
- 11.25am (16.25pm): Byeong Hun An, Will Zalatoris
- 11.35am (16.35pm): Corey Conners, Max Homa
- 11.45am (16.45pm): Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston
- 12.00pm (17.00pm): Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley
- 12.10pm (17.10pm): Billy Horschel, Alex Noren
- 12.20pm (17.20pm): Nick Dunlap, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12.30pm (17.30pm): Seamus Power, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12.40pm (17.40pm): Collin Morikawa, Si Woo Kim
- 12.50pm (17.50pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka
- 13.05pm (18.05pm): Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia
- 13.15pm (18.15pm): Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy
- 13.25pm (18.25pm): Keegan Bradley, Ludvig Aberg
- 13.35pm (18.35pm): Viktor Hovland, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 13.45pm (18.45pm): Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin
HOW TO WATCH THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT IN THE US
All times ET
Saturday 8 June: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 9 June: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (CBS)
HOW TO WATCH THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT IN THE UK
All times BST
Saturday 8 June: 4.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 9 June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
