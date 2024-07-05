'The Bigger Tournaments Should Be Bigger Fields' - Ryder Cup Winner Not A Fan Of 'Less Competitive' Signature Events
European Ryder Cup winner Sepp Straka says having limited fields in the PGA Tour's Signature Events makes them less competitive
European Ryder Cup team member Sepp Straka says he's not a fan of the smaller fields in the PGA Tour's Signature Events, claiming they're "less competitive" than full-field regular tournaments.
The Austrian is back at one such full-field event this week as he's the defending champion at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
As part of the shake-up following LIV Golf's arrival, the PGA Tour elevated eight tournaments into Signature Event status - which meant a big increase in prize money but a reduction in field size.
Aimed at having the best players guaranteed to play all of the tournament, five of these events have no cut, while the bumper prize money is to fend off the lure of LIV Golf's riches.
These 70-man fields have brought mixed reactions, both for the field sizes and also their scheduling in the calendar - with two sandwiching the recent US Open.
Straka is not a fan, saying the smaller fields make these events less competitive than full-field events, which he thinks remain the true lifeblood of the PGA Tour.
"I personally don't like the small events," said Straka. "I just think it's less competitive.
"When you get 140 something guys it's always a tougher environment, tougher - with a cut you kind of have to be ready on Thursday when the bell rings.
"The bigger tournaments should be bigger fields as well I think."
Straka added that the majority of players in the larger field events also have an increased hunger to succeed given they're not usually involved in the new prestige events.
"These tournaments [full-field events] are massive because a lot of the guys, most of the guys, aren't getting in those small-field, big events," said Straka.
"So for the majority of the PGA Tour these tournaments are huge. They kind of are still the majority of the PGA Tour here."
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has said they'll look into the schedule and the future of the new Signature Events, although they seem here to stay for now.
Tiger Woods has recently been granted a lifetime exemption into the Signature Events in a bid to drum-up more interest in them going forward - with the attention as well as the prize money appealing to the PGA Tour's big players.
The eight Signature Events in the 2024 PGA Tour campaign included The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the RBC Heritage, the Wells Fargo Championship, the Memorial Tournament, and the Travelers Championship.
The Heritage came the week after The Masters, the Wells Fargo the week before the PGA Championship and the US Open was played in-between the Memorial and Travelers Championship.
Even big fans of the Signature Events admit that the schedule may be off as it dilutes Major weeks somewhat, while players like Straka continue to voice their opposition to the format - we'll have to see if Monahan hears those opinions and makes changes.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
