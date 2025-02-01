The Best Golfers Yet To Win In The LIV Golf League

Although LIV Golf has handed out huge sums of cash to some of the world's best golfers, not all of the talent that has joined has managed to win an event yet.

We've only had three seasons of action, with 36 tournaments, so it's still a small sample size and golf events are difficult things to win.

However, despite the smaller fields, there are a number of players who have struggled and, below, we have taken a look at some of the stars who are yet to pick up a victory on the circuit.

Patrick Reed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Reed had a fourth and a third place finish in 2024 but the wait goes on for his first LIV Golf victory - after also registering five top 5 finishes in 2023.

He won an Asian Tour event in November at the Hong Kong Open for his first tournament victory since the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, so will hope getting over the line there will help him in his search for a first LIV Golf title.

Louis Oosthuizen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Open champion's fellow South African, Charl Schwartzel, won the inaugural LIV Golf event in the UK - but Louis Oosthuizen is still waiting to get over the line.

He was knocking on the door in 2024, as he finished second twice as part of six top 10s, while in 2023 he lost in a playoff in the closest he's been to lifting a trophy.

Phil Mickelson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

OK, so he's getting on in years now, but remember when Phil Mickelson signed for LIV Golf in 2022 it was just a year after he'd claimed his sixth Major at the 2021 PGA Championship.

He was also good enough to finish second at The Masters in 2023 during his second season on LIV, so you can't say he wasn't still capable, which makes his poor return a surprise.

As T6 is Mickelson's best result in his three seasons on LIV, and one of just three top 10s during that time, for someone still able to play all the shots it comes as a surprise.

Marc Leishman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A six-time winner on the PGA Tour, Marc Leishman helped Cameron Smith's all-Australian Ripper GC win the Team Championship in 2024.

He's still waiting for his first slice of individual glory though after two seasons at LIV Golf, having had two runner-up finishes.

Paul Casey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A fourth-placed finish in his LIV debut event in 2023 promised much, but that was Paul Casey's only top 20 of the season.

He did finish as a runner-up in Hong Kong in 2024 and had four other top 10s, but the wait goes on for a maiden title.

Matthew Wolff

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Life's been tough on LIV Golf for Matthew Wolff, who was a precocious talent on the PGA Tour that just hasn't managed to kick on since making the switch.

Having that public falling out with Brooks Koepka on Smash GC didn't help but, having made the switch to the RangeGoats GC, he seems more settled.

A third, fourth and T6 in 2024 suggests that he could be trending towards finally getting a win.

Peter Uihlein

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He's played in every LIV event but Peter Uihlein hasn't yet managed to get over the line despite two runner-up finishes - including a playoff loss to Koepka in 2022.

Now on his third team, he's had plenty of experience of the different camps, and two wins in the Asian Tour's International Series shows he can get the job done.

David Puig

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The young Spaniard is an exciting prospect, but he would've liked to have pocketed a LIV Golf trophy by now - with two third places his best finishes in his two full seasons.

He has managed to win twice on the Asian Tour, including an International Series event, over the last couple of years so will hope to translate that to LIV Golf.

Thomas Pieters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A six-time DP World Tour winner and European Ryder Cup player, the big-hitting Belgian is a class act but has not yet managed to taste success on LIV.

This is a guy, though, who finished T4 on his Masters debut at Augusta National, so if he can find his best again he'll be lifting a trophy sooner or later.

Mito Pereira

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chilean was one good hole away from winning the 2022 PGA Championship before disaster struck, and he's also failed to get a win in two seasons on LIV.

Pereira was knocking at the door constantly in his first season, with six top-six finishes, but could just not get over the hump.