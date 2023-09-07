'That’s Just Stupid' - Mike Thomas Dismisses Rumors Of A Split With Son Justin

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Justin Thomas’ swing coach and father, Mike, has rubbished reports that he and his son have parted company.

Rumors started to circulate that the duo had split after Justin posted a video where he was working alone on the range at The Grove in Nashville, Tennessee.

However, Golf Digest reports that Thomas senior is still very much involved in his son’s coaching.

“You’re kidding. That’s just stupid,” Mike said when told of the rumors.

“That’s what some people in the media do. It’s ridiculous. I just left Justin. We worked all morning.”

Despite a poor season, one in which he posted two rounds in the 80s in his last two Majors, Thomas will be playing in the Ryder Cup later this month after US captain, Zach Johnson selected him as one of his wildcards.

And you can bet Mike Thomas will in Rome, too, as the pair look to find a way of getting Justin back to the kind of form that saw him climb to number one in the world.

Whether or not putting coach John Graham will be part of the team remains to be seen.

There were reports Graham split with Thomas after missing the cut at The Open, but Mike Thomas didn’t want to comment on this.

NEW TODAY: @ToddLewisGC reports adjustments to Justin Thomas' coaching team ahead of the Ryder Cup.Could these changes help power him to a bounce-back performance at Marco Simone? Let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/2XyrntwJ7xSeptember 5, 2023 See more

He did, however, add that if his son decided to go in a different direction at some point, that wouldn’t be an issue.

“But, listen, if he did fire me, and it was for the better, then what’s the problem?”

The PGA Masters Professional also clarified how they currently work together, saying that he and Justin began “going for less” one-on-one instruction last year so that his son could do more of his own work on his swing.

Mike also confirmed he was also at The Grove working with Justin and then “left him alone”.

“There are things a player needs to do himself; he’s been working really hard,” he added.