Superstitious Martin Kaymer Staying In Exact Same Hotel Room As 10 Years Ago For US Open Return To Pinehurst

Former US Open champion Martin Kaymer is hoping the familiarity that comes with a return to Pinehurst No.2 can spark something to re-ignite his game - even down to staying in the same hotel room.

The German trounced the field to win the 2014 US Open by eight shots around Pinehurst - but that remains his last tournament victory as his form has taken a nosedive since.

And the 10th anniversary of his victory means that this is the final year of his decade-long exemption that's handed out to US Open champions after their victory.

So with Kaymer now playing in the LIV Golf League and struggling to gain world ranking points, it seems a longshot that he'd be able to get into the US Open again apart from going through the tough qualifying route.

Kaymer is one of 12 LIV Golf players taking part in the US Open, following Jon Rahm's withdrawal, and he is hoping that soaking in the memories of Pinehurst can bolster his chances.

So not only is Kaymer staying in the same hotel as 10 years ago, but he's actually booked the very same room, in the hope of lightning striking twice.

"Obviously coming here with all those good memories, when I played today it felt like I left yesterday," said Kaymer. "The golf course looks a little bit different than 10 years ago, but the feeling was very positive.

"I also made sure I stayed in the same hotel room that I stayed 10 years ago. I don't know if it helps. It cannot hurt, I guess. I'm a little bit superstitious when it comes down to that.

"They made it really nice and renovated the place, and it's a nice place."

Kaymer hopes returning to Pinehurst can spark something in his game (Image credit: Getty Images)

The German former World No.1 says that Pinehurst offers a similar test to 2014, but is tougher around the greens, where plenty of big scores will be found.

“It was very hard and very tight around the greens. It was fairly easy to use a Texas wedge back then. Right now it’s a little bit more tricky because the ball bounces a little bit more around the greens,” Kaymer added.

“I found it really hard the way the golf course played today, especially around the greens. To make up-and-downs it’s going to be a good challenge.”

Kaymer famously predicted that three or five over would likely be good enough to win the 2014 US Open before he smashed that score - but he believes something like that could do the trick this time around.

"It's a very difficult golf course, and it's a fantastic challenge. Everything needs to be spot-on, especially your approach shots.

"I'm sure we're going to see plenty of times this week that guys will putt off the green because the slopes are severe. The greens are, I think, borderline fast already. I don't think they can get much faster than this."

And after years in the wilderness, the two-time Major champion feels like he's found some of his best form just in time to return to Pinehurst, so fancies himself to have a good week.

"As I said last week, I think my form has been as good, or as I say, the best form I've been in the last two and a half years," Kaymer insisted.

"Obviously the injury took a little bit longer than I thought. Then once you get over that, it takes time to get used to it again, to being in contention, to having good scores, that it becomes more normal.

"It's a lot about letting go and playing free again, trusting the swing. I didn't trust my swing for the last two, three years. There was so much happening. Now I have the consistency in my swing again that I know approximately where the ball goes if I hit a poor shot. So that helps a lot coming here.

"But obviously my form is not as good as it was 10 years ago. I won The Players Championship. I was in total control of my game.

"Right now I'm on a very good path, and my mindset, I think, is very positive, and I really look forward to the challenge. If you would have asked me that question three, four months ago, I would have been a little scared of this place. But now I have a lot of respect for the place, and I think I can do well here."