Superstitious Martin Kaymer Staying In Exact Same Hotel Room As 10 Years Ago For US Open Return To Pinehurst
Martin Kaymer is not only staying in the same hotel, but in the very same room he did for his US Open victory a decade ago as he returns to Pinehurst
Former US Open champion Martin Kaymer is hoping the familiarity that comes with a return to Pinehurst No.2 can spark something to re-ignite his game - even down to staying in the same hotel room.
The German trounced the field to win the 2014 US Open by eight shots around Pinehurst - but that remains his last tournament victory as his form has taken a nosedive since.
And the 10th anniversary of his victory means that this is the final year of his decade-long exemption that's handed out to US Open champions after their victory.
So with Kaymer now playing in the LIV Golf League and struggling to gain world ranking points, it seems a longshot that he'd be able to get into the US Open again apart from going through the tough qualifying route.
Kaymer is one of 12 LIV Golf players taking part in the US Open, following Jon Rahm's withdrawal, and he is hoping that soaking in the memories of Pinehurst can bolster his chances.
So not only is Kaymer staying in the same hotel as 10 years ago, but he's actually booked the very same room, in the hope of lightning striking twice.
"Obviously coming here with all those good memories, when I played today it felt like I left yesterday," said Kaymer. "The golf course looks a little bit different than 10 years ago, but the feeling was very positive.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I also made sure I stayed in the same hotel room that I stayed 10 years ago. I don't know if it helps. It cannot hurt, I guess. I'm a little bit superstitious when it comes down to that.
"They made it really nice and renovated the place, and it's a nice place."
The German former World No.1 says that Pinehurst offers a similar test to 2014, but is tougher around the greens, where plenty of big scores will be found.
“It was very hard and very tight around the greens. It was fairly easy to use a Texas wedge back then. Right now it’s a little bit more tricky because the ball bounces a little bit more around the greens,” Kaymer added.
“I found it really hard the way the golf course played today, especially around the greens. To make up-and-downs it’s going to be a good challenge.”
Kaymer famously predicted that three or five over would likely be good enough to win the 2014 US Open before he smashed that score - but he believes something like that could do the trick this time around.
"It's a very difficult golf course, and it's a fantastic challenge. Everything needs to be spot-on, especially your approach shots.
"I'm sure we're going to see plenty of times this week that guys will putt off the green because the slopes are severe. The greens are, I think, borderline fast already. I don't think they can get much faster than this."
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
And after years in the wilderness, the two-time Major champion feels like he's found some of his best form just in time to return to Pinehurst, so fancies himself to have a good week.
"As I said last week, I think my form has been as good, or as I say, the best form I've been in the last two and a half years," Kaymer insisted.
"Obviously the injury took a little bit longer than I thought. Then once you get over that, it takes time to get used to it again, to being in contention, to having good scores, that it becomes more normal.
"It's a lot about letting go and playing free again, trusting the swing. I didn't trust my swing for the last two, three years. There was so much happening. Now I have the consistency in my swing again that I know approximately where the ball goes if I hit a poor shot. So that helps a lot coming here.
"But obviously my form is not as good as it was 10 years ago. I won The Players Championship. I was in total control of my game.
"Right now I'm on a very good path, and my mindset, I think, is very positive, and I really look forward to the challenge. If you would have asked me that question three, four months ago, I would have been a little scared of this place. But now I have a lot of respect for the place, and I think I can do well here."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
US Open Prize Money Raised To Highest In Major Championship History
Speaking on Wednesday at the US Open, USGA CEO, Mike Whan revealed that this year's event will feature a $21.5 million purse, with the winner taking home $4.3 million
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Fast Are US Open Host Pinehurst No.2's Greens On The Stimpmeter?
Pinehurst No.2 is already threatening to fight back this week, but just how fast will the greens be at the US Open host venue?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Tiger Woods' Worrying 2024 Stats Show Why He Could Struggle At US Open
Tiger Woods has battled away this year but it's been far from vintage in terms of his stats - with some alarming ones showing why Pinehurst may be too much for him at the US Open
By Paul Higham Published
-
Biology Teacher To Play Dream US Open Practice Round With World No.1 Scottie Scheffler
High school biology teacher Colin Prater is living the dream after coming through US Open qualifying - as he'll practice with Scottie Scheffler on Wednesday
By Paul Higham Published
-
8 Quotes That Suggest the 2024 US Open Is Going To Be Treacherous
The US Open promises to be a typically grueling contest for the 156 players in the field, and that is not lost on some of its biggest stars
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Bring On The Carnage!' - Video Shows Frightening Speed Of Pinehurst No.2's Greens And Brutal Run-Offs At 2024 US Open
The brutality of Pinehurst No. 2's greens were highlighted via a simple test that was shared on social media early this week...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How To Get 2025 US Open Tickets
The 2025 edition of the Major at Oakmont Country Club may be another 12 months away, but you can make early preparations for securing tickets now
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charlie Woods…The Putting Coach? Tiger Explains How Son Is Helping Him Prep For US Open
Tiger Woods has revealed son Charlie has been helping him prepare for the US Open by giving him putting advice at Pinehurst No.2
By Mike Hall Published
-
Embracing Boring Golf, Idolizing Padraig Harrington, And Feeling As Close As He Ever Has To Winning A Fifth Major: Everything Rory McIlroy Said During His 2024 US Open Press Conference
The World No.3 spoke to the media at Pinehurst No.2 on Tuesday ahead of the latest attempt at breaking his Major drought
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
2024 US Open First-Round Tee Times: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler And Xander Schauffele Grouped Together
The tee times have been released for the opening round of the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No.2
By Jonny Leighfield Published