Super Bowl Star Saquon Barkley Sets Golfing Target - Can Bryson DeChambeau Help Him Out?
Days after winning the Super Bowl, NFL superstar Saquon Barkley turned his attentions to breaking 80 on the golf course, with help coming forward from Bryson DeChambeau
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley conquered the NFL world by winning the Super Bowl after one of the best seasons in history, now he's set his sights on an even tougher task - mastering his golf game.
Barkley recorded the most rushing yards in a season in NFL history this year, and just a couple of days after beating the Kansas City Chiefs he was setting out his next sporting challenge.
As well as being one of the best players in the NFL, the 28-year-old is a golf nut, and has set his goal for the summer of breaking 80 on the golf course.
Barkley is part of a growing band of NFL stars who reach for their clubs as soon as the season finishes, with a long offseason they have plenty of time to work on their golf games.
"If I don’t break 80 this offseason… I gotta give up the game," Barkley posted on X just two days after winning the Super Bowl.
And if there's a celebrity that voices their love of the game, content king Bryson DeChambeau is never too far away - as he quickly offered Barkley a spot on his popular Break 50 series.
"How about we just break 50 together," DeChambeau responded to Barkley - as the US Open champion is never one to miss a great content idea.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Attracting arguably the biggest name in the game after Sunday's Super Bowl success would be quite a coup, and sure to be a ratings winner for DeChambeau's YouTube channel.
Just say the word!! I’m kinda rusty.. was a little busy 😂😂 https://t.co/wcdBY64n3yFebruary 12, 2025
Barkley seems happy to take up DeChambeau's offer, even though his game is not as sharp as he'd like after a long, hard season in the NFL.
"Just say the word! Kinda rusty..was a little busy," was Barkley's response.
Considering Barkley said recently he is a 15 handicapper, breaking 80 is an ambitious target in just a couple of months or so.
Saying that, Barkley is obviously an incredible athlete, and has plenty of time on his hands and access to the best equipment, facilities and coaching money can buy.
Along with that, if he gets to play with two-time US Open champion DeChambeau and pick his brain he will have a huge advantage over your regular 15 handicapper.
We'll await news of any collaboration and updates on how Barkley's golfing odyssey is progressing.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Patience Rhodes Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Arizona State Golfer
Patience Rhodes is building a solid reputation in US college golf – here are 15 things to know about the Arizona State golfer
By Mike Hall Published
-
This New Rangefinder Costs $800 But I Wouldn’t Pay Half That
The Mileseey GenePro S1 rangefinder costs $800. Can it possibly be worth that price tag? We took it onto the golf course to find out.
By Dan Parker Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Believes Masters Win Is 'Just A Matter Of Time'
The two-time Major winner feels victory at Augusta National is around the corner as he hunts the career Grand Slam - DeChambeau's ultimate ambition
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Dropped LIV Golfer Leads International Series India As Bryson DeChambeau Has Eventful Debut
In his first event back after his controversial LIV Golf exit, Eugenio Chacarra leads the way in India - where Bryson DeChambeau had an eventful debut
By Paul Higham Published
-
How To Watch Bryson DeChambeau At The International Series India: Live Streams, TV Channels
Here is all the information you need to watch Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann at the Asian Tour's inaugural International Series India.
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With New Unique Irons Ahead Of India Debut
The US Open champion arrived in India ahead of the International Series event with what appeared to be some prototype LA Golf irons in the golf bag
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Watch Amateur Golfer Make Hole-In-One Over Bryson DeChambeau's House - And Pocket $100K
Bryson DeChambeau offered one amateur golfer $100,000 to make the same hole-in-one over his house that went viral - and he did it with ease
By Paul Higham Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Confirmed For Indian Debut In January
Bryson DeChambeau will make his first appearance in India next year having been confirmed for the first International Series event of 2025 in January
By Paul Higham Published
-
The Coat, Hit-It-Further Juice, And Player's Dad Struck With Ball: The Showdown Moments You Might Have Missed
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy cruised to victory at the much-anticipated TV match against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, and there were a handful of notable moments along the way at Shadow Creek
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Showdown Payout: What Did Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy Win In Vegas?
Scheffler and McIlroy dominated proceedings at The Showdown and, in the process, secured a $5 million payday each in the form of the crypto-based coin 'CRO'
By Matt Cradock Published