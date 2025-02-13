Super Bowl Star Saquon Barkley Sets Golfing Target - Can Bryson DeChambeau Help Him Out?

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley conquered the NFL world by winning the Super Bowl after one of the best seasons in history, now he's set his sights on an even tougher task - mastering his golf game.

Barkley recorded the most rushing yards in a season in NFL history this year, and just a couple of days after beating the Kansas City Chiefs he was setting out his next sporting challenge.

As well as being one of the best players in the NFL, the 28-year-old is a golf nut, and has set his goal for the summer of breaking 80 on the golf course.

Barkley is part of a growing band of NFL stars who reach for their clubs as soon as the season finishes, with a long offseason they have plenty of time to work on their golf games.

"If I don’t break 80 this offseason… I gotta give up the game," Barkley posted on X just two days after winning the Super Bowl.

And if there's a celebrity that voices their love of the game, content king Bryson DeChambeau is never too far away - as he quickly offered Barkley a spot on his popular Break 50 series.

"How about we just break 50 together," DeChambeau responded to Barkley - as the US Open champion is never one to miss a great content idea.

Attracting arguably the biggest name in the game after Sunday's Super Bowl success would be quite a coup, and sure to be a ratings winner for DeChambeau's YouTube channel.

Just say the word!! I’m kinda rusty.. was a little busy 😂😂 https://t.co/wcdBY64n3yFebruary 12, 2025

Barkley seems happy to take up DeChambeau's offer, even though his game is not as sharp as he'd like after a long, hard season in the NFL.

"Just say the word! Kinda rusty..was a little busy," was Barkley's response.

Considering Barkley said recently he is a 15 handicapper, breaking 80 is an ambitious target in just a couple of months or so.

Saying that, Barkley is obviously an incredible athlete, and has plenty of time on his hands and access to the best equipment, facilities and coaching money can buy.

Along with that, if he gets to play with two-time US Open champion DeChambeau and pick his brain he will have a huge advantage over your regular 15 handicapper.

We'll await news of any collaboration and updates on how Barkley's golfing odyssey is progressing.