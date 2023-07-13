Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine And Get Three Issues For £5/$5/€5

Golf Monthly magazine subscription offer Get the gift that keeps on giving, with the brand new issue of Golf Monthly coming direct to your door or digital device every four weeks. Subscribe and get your first 3 issues for just £5/$5/€5!

Established in 1911, Golf Monthly is the world’s oldest golf magazine and acknowledged as the UK’s most authoritative source of information on the game we love.

Written for golfers, by golfers, every issue features tips on how to play better, reviews of the the latest equipment, interviews with the biggest names in the game, ideas for where to play at home and abroad and expert insight and features on the grass roots game.

Golf Monthly is the whole game in one.

Want to subscribe? Check out this great offer...



Golf Monthly magazine subscription offer Get the gift that keeps on giving, with the brand new issue of Golf Monthly coming direct to your door or digital device every four weeks. Subscribe and get your first 3 issues for just £5/$5/€5!

Offer T&Cs:

Offer closes 31st DECEMBER 2023. Offer open to new UK and overseas subscribers only. Subscribe and pay £/€/$5 for 3 digital issues via one-off CC payment. Direct Debit offer is available to UK subscribers only. We will notify you in advance of any price changes. Exclusions apply. Please allow up to six weeks for delivery of your first subscription issue (up to eight weeks overseas). The full subscription rate is for 12 months (13 issues) and includes postage and packaging. Payment is non-refundable after the 14-day cancellation period, unless exceptional circumstances apply. For full terms and conditions, visit www.magazinesdirect.com/terms. For enquiries, please call +44 (0) 330 333 1113. Lines are open Monday-Friday 8:30am-7pm, Saturday 10am-3pm UK Time (excluding Bank Holidays), or email help@magazinesdirect.com. Calls to 0330 numbers will be charged at no more than a national landline call, and may be included in your phone provider’s call bundle.

