Sony Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

There are some strong groupings for the opening rounds of the second PGA Tour event of the year

Matt Fitzpatrick during the 2023 Hero World Challenge
Matt Fitzpatrick features in a group with Brian Harman and Justin Rose
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
published

After the PGA Tour's first signature event of the year, The Sentry, this week sees a regular tournament with the Sony Open

Despite lacking the profile - and huge prize money - of the year's opener, though, the tournament still boasts a strong field, and there are some eye-catching groupings over the first two rounds. 

Much of the attention will be on Gary Woodland, who makes his return to the game after undergoing brain surgery. He gets his comeback underway alongside four-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner and Team Europe Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton at 12.40pm ET (5.40pm GMT), with a start of 5.20pm ET (10.20pm GMT) in the second round.

Gary Woodland takes a shot during a practice round before the 2024 Sony Open

Gary Woodland returns to action after brain surgery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably the strongest is the one featuring Open champion Brian Harman, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose, who won the Major in 2013. The three begin their first round at 12.50pm ET (5.50pm GMT), before beginning their second rounds at 5.30pm ET (10.30pm GMT).

That's far from the only grouping that catches the eye, though. Another features Sentry winner Chris Kirk, who plays alongside defending champion Si Woo Kim and Hideki Matsuyama, who won the tournament in 2022. The three go out immediately after Harman, Fitzpatrick and Rose, at 1.00pm ET (6.00pm GMT) in the first round, and 5.40pm ET (10.40pm GMT) in the second round.

Another intriguing grouping is the one featuring Keegan Bradley, Eric Cole and Will Zalatoris, who makes his first start since the Hero World Challenge as he continues his comeback after back surgery. They go out at 5.30pm ET (10.30pm GMT) in the first round and 12.50pm ET (5.50pm GMT) in the second round.

Immediately following them is a group featuring three of the game's rising stars, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia, who begin their challenges at 5.40pm ET (10.40pm GMT) in the first round and 1.00pm ET (6.00pm GMT) in the second round.

Below is the full list of tee times for rounds one and two of the Sony Open.

Sony Open Tee Times

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Round One ET (GMT) 1 TeeRound Two ET (GMT) 10 TeeHeader Cell - Column 2 Header Cell - Column 3 Header Cell - Column 4
12.10pm (5.10pm) 4.50pm (9.50pm) Denny McCarthy Alex NorenTaylor Montgomery
12.20pm (5.20pm) 5.00pm (10.00pm) Aaron RaiCallum TarrenAustin Eckroat
12.30pm (5.30pm) 5.10pm (10.10pm) Tyler DuncanPatrick RodgersTyler McCumber
12.40pm (5.40pm) 5.20pm (10.20pm) Vincent NorrmanCameron ChampZach Johnson
12.50pm (5.50pm) 5.30pm (10.30pm) Luke ListKurt KitayamaPatton Kizzire
1.00pm (6.00pm) 5.40pm (10.40pm) K.H. Lee,J.J. SpaunChad Ramey
1.10pm (6.10pm) 5.50pm (10.50pm) Matt WallaceAdam SvenssonAndrew Putnam
1.20pm (6.20pm)6.00pm (11.00pm) Russell HenleyBilly HorschelRyan Brehm
1.30pm (6.30pm) 6.10pm (11.10pm) Lanto GriffinGrayson MurrayMatti Schmid
1.40pm (6.40pm)6.20pm (11.20pm) Joel DahmenRobert StrebPeter Malnati
1.50pm (6.50pm) 6.30pm (11.30pm) Robert MacIntyreRico HoeyAdrien Dumont de Chassart
2.00pm (7.00pm)6.40pm (11.40pm) Alejandro TostiSami ValimakiTaiga Semikawa
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Round One ET (GMT) 10 TeeRound Two ET (GMT) 1 Tee Header Cell - Column 2 Header Cell - Column 3 Header Cell - Column 4
12.10pm (5.10pm) 4.50pm (9.50pm) Aaron BaddeleyCharley HoffmanTyson Alexander
12.20pm (5.20pm) 5.00pm (10.00pm) Kevin StreelmanMaverick McNealyDavis Thompson
12.30pm (5.30pm) 5.10pm (10.10pm) Byeong Hun AnZac BlairAndrew Novak
12.40pm (5.40pm) 5.20pm (10.20pm) Kevin KisnerTyrrell HattonGary Woodland
12.50pm (5.50pm) 5.30pm (10.30pm) Brian HarmanMatt FitzpatrickJustin Rose
1.00pm (6.00pm) 5.40pm (10.40pm) Chris KirkSi Woo KimHideki Matsuyama
1.10pm (6.10pm) 5.50pm (10.50pm) Nick TaylorNico EchavarriaBrendon Todd
1.20pm (6.20pm)6.00pm (11.00pm) Ryan PalmerCarson YoungKevin Yu
1.30pm (6.30pm) 6.10pm (11.10pm) Jhonattan VegasRyan MooreMatt NeSmith
1.40pm (6.40pm)6.20pm (11.20pm) Stephan JaegerAlex SmalleyDoug Ghim
1.50pm (6.50pm) 6.30pm (11.30pm) Ben SilvermanMatthieu PavonYuto Katsuragawa
2.00pm (7.00pm) 6.40pm (11.40pm)Paul BarjonDavid SkinnsKensei Hirata
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Round One ET (GMT) 1 TeeRound Two ET (GMT) 10 TeeHeader Cell - Column 2 Header Cell - Column 3 Header Cell - Column 4
4.50pm (9.50pm) 4.50pm (9.50pm) Troy MerrittRobby SheltonBen Taylor
5.00pm (10.00pm) 12.20pm (5.20pm) Ben MartinBrandon WuJoseph Bramlett
5.10pm (10.10pm) 12.30pm (5.30pm) Garrick HiggoMark HubbardWill Gordon
5.20pm (10.20pm) 12.40pm (5.40pm) Emiliano GrilloStewart CinkBrandt Snedeker
5.30pm (10.30pm) 12.50pm (5.50pm) Keegan BradleyWill ZalatorisEric Cole
5.40pm (10.40pm) 1.00pm (6.00pm) Ludvig AbergSahith TheegalaAkshay Bhatia
5.50pm (10.50pm) 1.10pm (6.10pm) Erik van RooyenDavis RileyMatt Kuchar
6.00pm (11.00pm) 1.20pm (6.20pm)Cam DavisDavid LingmerthJustin Suh
6.10pm (11.10pm) 1.30pm (6.30pm) Keith MitchellMichael KimHarry Hall
6.20pm (11.20pm) 1.40pm (6.40pm) Vince WhaleyChandler PhillipsHunter Larson
6.30pm (11.30pm) 1.50pm (6.50pm) Ben KohlesAlexander BjörkAguri Iwasaki
6.40pm (11.40pm) 7.90pm (6.00pm) Norman XiongJimmy StangerBlaze Akana
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Round One ET (GMT) 10 TeeRound Two ET (GMT) 1 TeeHeader Cell - Column 2 Header Cell - Column 3 Header Cell - Column 4
4.50pm (9.50pm) 4.50pm (9.50pm) David LipskyBen GriffinJustin Lower
5.00pm (10.00pm) 12.20pm (5.20pm) Hayden BuckleyGreyson SiggS.H. Kim
5.10pm (10.10pm) 12.30pm (5.30pm) Martin LairdNate LashleyC.T. Pan
5.20pm (10.20pm) 12.40pm (5.40pm) J.T. PostonTom HogeAdam Hadwin
5.30pm (10.30pm) 12.50pm (5.50pm) Nick HardyWebb SimpsonScott Stallings
5.40pm (10.40pm) 1.00pm (6.00pm) Seamus PowerChez ReavieHarris English
5.50pm (10.50pm) 1.10pm (6.10pm) Camilo VillegasLucas GloverCorey Conners
6.00pm (11.00pm) 1.20pm (6.20pm)Taylor PendrithSam StevensDylan Wu
6.10pm (11.10pm) 1.30pm (6.30pm) Martin TrainerJosh TeaterCarl Yuan
6.20pm (11.20pm) 1.40pm (6.40pm) Chan KimRyo HisatsunePierceson Coody
6.30pm (11.30pm) 1.50pm (6.50pm) Jake KnappMax GreysermanTakumi Kanaya
6.40pm (11.40pm) 7.90pm (6.00pm) Jacob BridgemanParker CoodyRintaro Nakano

How To Watch The Sony Open: Live Stream From The US

All times ET

Thursday 11 January: 7.00pm-10.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 12 January: 7.00pm-10.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 13, January: 7.00pm-10.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday 14 January: 4.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock) 6.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Sony Open: Live Stream From The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 11 January: 5.00pm-3.30am (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-3.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 12 January: 5.00pm-3.30am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 13 January: 8.30pm-3.30am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 14 January: 6.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

