Sony Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

After the PGA Tour's first signature event of the year, The Sentry, this week sees a regular tournament with the Sony Open.

Despite lacking the profile - and huge prize money - of the year's opener, though, the tournament still boasts a strong field, and there are some eye-catching groupings over the first two rounds.

Much of the attention will be on Gary Woodland, who makes his return to the game after undergoing brain surgery. He gets his comeback underway alongside four-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner and Team Europe Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton at 12.40pm ET (5.40pm GMT), with a start of 5.20pm ET (10.20pm GMT) in the second round.

Gary Woodland returns to action after brain surgery (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably the strongest is the one featuring Open champion Brian Harman, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose, who won the Major in 2013. The three begin their first round at 12.50pm ET (5.50pm GMT), before beginning their second rounds at 5.30pm ET (10.30pm GMT).

That's far from the only grouping that catches the eye, though. Another features Sentry winner Chris Kirk, who plays alongside defending champion Si Woo Kim and Hideki Matsuyama, who won the tournament in 2022. The three go out immediately after Harman, Fitzpatrick and Rose, at 1.00pm ET (6.00pm GMT) in the first round, and 5.40pm ET (10.40pm GMT) in the second round.

Another intriguing grouping is the one featuring Keegan Bradley, Eric Cole and Will Zalatoris, who makes his first start since the Hero World Challenge as he continues his comeback after back surgery. They go out at 5.30pm ET (10.30pm GMT) in the first round and 12.50pm ET (5.50pm GMT) in the second round.

Immediately following them is a group featuring three of the game's rising stars, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia, who begin their challenges at 5.40pm ET (10.40pm GMT) in the first round and 1.00pm ET (6.00pm GMT) in the second round.

Below is the full list of tee times for rounds one and two of the Sony Open.

Sony Open Tee Times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Round One ET (GMT) 1 Tee Round Two ET (GMT) 10 Tee Header Cell - Column 2 Header Cell - Column 3 Header Cell - Column 4 12.10pm (5.10pm) 4.50pm (9.50pm) Denny McCarthy Alex Noren Taylor Montgomery 12.20pm (5.20pm) 5.00pm (10.00pm) Aaron Rai Callum Tarren Austin Eckroat 12.30pm (5.30pm) 5.10pm (10.10pm) Tyler Duncan Patrick Rodgers Tyler McCumber 12.40pm (5.40pm) 5.20pm (10.20pm) Vincent Norrman Cameron Champ Zach Johnson 12.50pm (5.50pm) 5.30pm (10.30pm) Luke List Kurt Kitayama Patton Kizzire 1.00pm (6.00pm) 5.40pm (10.40pm) K.H. Lee ,J.J. Spaun Chad Ramey 1.10pm (6.10pm) 5.50pm (10.50pm) Matt Wallace Adam Svensson Andrew Putnam 1.20pm (6.20pm) 6.00pm (11.00pm) Russell Henley Billy Horschel Ryan Brehm 1.30pm (6.30pm) 6.10pm (11.10pm) Lanto Griffin Grayson Murray Matti Schmid 1.40pm (6.40pm) 6.20pm (11.20pm) Joel Dahmen Robert Streb Peter Malnati 1.50pm (6.50pm) 6.30pm (11.30pm) Robert MacIntyre Rico Hoey Adrien Dumont de Chassart 2.00pm (7.00pm) 6.40pm (11.40pm) Alejandro Tosti Sami Valimaki Taiga Semikawa

Swipe to scroll horizontally Round One ET (GMT) 10 Tee Round Two ET (GMT) 1 Tee Header Cell - Column 2 Header Cell - Column 3 Header Cell - Column 4 12.10pm (5.10pm) 4.50pm (9.50pm) Aaron Baddeley Charley Hoffman Tyson Alexander 12.20pm (5.20pm) 5.00pm (10.00pm) Kevin Streelman Maverick McNealy Davis Thompson 12.30pm (5.30pm) 5.10pm (10.10pm) Byeong Hun An Zac Blair Andrew Novak 12.40pm (5.40pm) 5.20pm (10.20pm) Kevin Kisner Tyrrell Hatton Gary Woodland 12.50pm (5.50pm) 5.30pm (10.30pm) Brian Harman Matt Fitzpatrick Justin Rose 1.00pm (6.00pm) 5.40pm (10.40pm) Chris Kirk Si Woo Kim Hideki Matsuyama 1.10pm (6.10pm) 5.50pm (10.50pm) Nick Taylor Nico Echavarria Brendon Todd 1.20pm (6.20pm) 6.00pm (11.00pm) Ryan Palmer Carson Young Kevin Yu 1.30pm (6.30pm) 6.10pm (11.10pm) Jhonattan Vegas Ryan Moore Matt NeSmith 1.40pm (6.40pm) 6.20pm (11.20pm) Stephan Jaeger Alex Smalley Doug Ghim 1.50pm (6.50pm) 6.30pm (11.30pm) Ben Silverman Matthieu Pavon Yuto Katsuragawa 2.00pm (7.00pm) 6.40pm (11.40pm) Paul Barjon David Skinns Kensei Hirata

Swipe to scroll horizontally Round One ET (GMT) 1 Tee Round Two ET (GMT) 10 Tee Header Cell - Column 2 Header Cell - Column 3 Header Cell - Column 4 4.50pm (9.50pm) 4.50pm (9.50pm) Troy Merritt Robby Shelton Ben Taylor 5.00pm (10.00pm) 12.20pm (5.20pm) Ben Martin Brandon Wu Joseph Bramlett 5.10pm (10.10pm) 12.30pm (5.30pm) Garrick Higgo Mark Hubbard Will Gordon 5.20pm (10.20pm) 12.40pm (5.40pm) Emiliano Grillo Stewart Cink Brandt Snedeker 5.30pm (10.30pm) 12.50pm (5.50pm) Keegan Bradley Will Zalatoris Eric Cole 5.40pm (10.40pm) 1.00pm (6.00pm) Ludvig Aberg Sahith Theegala Akshay Bhatia 5.50pm (10.50pm) 1.10pm (6.10pm) Erik van Rooyen Davis Riley Matt Kuchar 6.00pm (11.00pm) 1.20pm (6.20pm) Cam Davis David Lingmerth Justin Suh 6.10pm (11.10pm) 1.30pm (6.30pm) Keith Mitchell Michael Kim Harry Hall 6.20pm (11.20pm) 1.40pm (6.40pm) Vince Whaley Chandler Phillips Hunter Larson 6.30pm (11.30pm) 1.50pm (6.50pm) Ben Kohles Alexander Björk Aguri Iwasaki 6.40pm (11.40pm) 7.90pm (6.00pm) Norman Xiong Jimmy Stanger Blaze Akana

Swipe to scroll horizontally Round One ET (GMT) 10 Tee Round Two ET (GMT) 1 Tee Header Cell - Column 2 Header Cell - Column 3 Header Cell - Column 4 4.50pm (9.50pm) 4.50pm (9.50pm) David Lipsky Ben Griffin Justin Lower 5.00pm (10.00pm) 12.20pm (5.20pm) Hayden Buckley Greyson Sigg S.H. Kim 5.10pm (10.10pm) 12.30pm (5.30pm) Martin Laird Nate Lashley C.T. Pan 5.20pm (10.20pm) 12.40pm (5.40pm) J.T. Poston Tom Hoge Adam Hadwin 5.30pm (10.30pm) 12.50pm (5.50pm) Nick Hardy Webb Simpson Scott Stallings 5.40pm (10.40pm) 1.00pm (6.00pm) Seamus Power Chez Reavie Harris English 5.50pm (10.50pm) 1.10pm (6.10pm) Camilo Villegas Lucas Glover Corey Conners 6.00pm (11.00pm) 1.20pm (6.20pm) Taylor Pendrith Sam Stevens Dylan Wu 6.10pm (11.10pm) 1.30pm (6.30pm) Martin Trainer Josh Teater Carl Yuan 6.20pm (11.20pm) 1.40pm (6.40pm) Chan Kim Ryo Hisatsune Pierceson Coody 6.30pm (11.30pm) 1.50pm (6.50pm) Jake Knapp Max Greyserman Takumi Kanaya 6.40pm (11.40pm) 7.90pm (6.00pm) Jacob Bridgeman Parker Coody Rintaro Nakano

How To Watch The Sony Open: Live Stream From The US

All times ET

Thursday 11 January: 7.00pm-10.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 12 January: 7.00pm-10.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 13, January: 7.00pm-10.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday 14 January: 4.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock) 6.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Sony Open: Live Stream From The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 11 January: 5.00pm-3.30am (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-3.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 12 January: 5.00pm-3.30am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 13 January: 8.30pm-3.30am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 14 January: 6.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)