Jon Rahm Could Lack The 'Right Intensity' To Defend Masters Title After 'Playing Resort Courses In His Shorts' In LIV Golf
Sir Nick Faldo questioned whether Jon Rahm could find the right intensity to defend his Masters title after making the switch to LIV Golf
After "playing resort courses in his shorts" in the LIV Golf League, Jon Rahm may not have the right intensity to be able to successfully defend his Masters title, says three-time champion Sir Nick Faldo.
The Englishman knows exactly what it takes to slip on the Green Jacket in successive years, as one of just three back-to-back Masters champions alongside Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
And Faldo feels Rahm stepping away from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to play LIV Golf may have a detrimental effect on his chances of a successful defence at Augusta National.
Brooks Koepka came close at The Masters last year before winning the PGA Championship and Phil Mickelson also challenged at Augusta - both while playing on LIV - but Faldo feels Rahm could be a bit undercooked.
Rahm's comments about missing certain big PGA Tour events lead Faldo to believe that he's not being as tested as much on LIV as he was back in 72-hole events.
"I know that he made comments about watching Riviera and thought he wished he was there," Faldo told the Sky Sports Golf podcast.
"I thought The Players was good, that was exciting and I bet he wished he was in there. He has been playing resort courses in his shorts for the last couple of months and hasn't really been tested yet."
Faldo won his first Masters title in 1989 and then returned to win it again in 1990, funnily enough with both wins coming in a playoff.
Koepka and Mickelson showed last season that playing on LIV doesn't necessarily mean players can't still perform in the Majors, but Faldo isn't convinced.
Faldo believes that Rahm - the fourth Spaniard to win The Masters - has not been playing at the same intensity level during LIV than he would need to defend his title.
"He hasn't been tested!" Sir Nick Faldo questions Jon Rahm's Masters prep 🏌️ pic.twitter.com/eqIpFItpajApril 8, 2024
And having to find that higher level of intensity in the heat of battle at Augusta is where the big question lies for the former World No.1, according to Faldo.
"He's a hell of a player, but he's going to have to make a little bit more effort to step it up and get the right intensity.
"Whether coming to defend you can do it, or whether he's just not quite sharp enough because he hasn't tested himself quite as much, we'll have to wait and see.
"I wish him all the best but I hope the [successful Masters defence] club stays at three!"
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
