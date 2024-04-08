Jon Rahm Could Lack The 'Right Intensity' To Defend Masters Title After 'Playing Resort Courses In His Shorts' In LIV Golf

After "playing resort courses in his shorts" in the LIV Golf League, Jon Rahm may not have the right intensity to be able to successfully defend his Masters title, says three-time champion Sir Nick Faldo.

The Englishman knows exactly what it takes to slip on the Green Jacket in successive years, as one of just three back-to-back Masters champions alongside Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

And Faldo feels Rahm stepping away from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to play LIV Golf may have a detrimental effect on his chances of a successful defence at Augusta National.

Brooks Koepka came close at The Masters last year before winning the PGA Championship and Phil Mickelson also challenged at Augusta - both while playing on LIV - but Faldo feels Rahm could be a bit undercooked.

Rahm's comments about missing certain big PGA Tour events lead Faldo to believe that he's not being as tested as much on LIV as he was back in 72-hole events.

"I know that he made comments about watching Riviera and thought he wished he was there," Faldo told the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

"I thought The Players was good, that was exciting and I bet he wished he was in there. He has been playing resort courses in his shorts for the last couple of months and hasn't really been tested yet."

Faldo won his first Masters title in 1989 and then returned to win it again in 1990, funnily enough with both wins coming in a playoff.

Koepka and Mickelson showed last season that playing on LIV doesn't necessarily mean players can't still perform in the Majors, but Faldo isn't convinced.

Faldo believes that Rahm - the fourth Spaniard to win The Masters - has not been playing at the same intensity level during LIV than he would need to defend his title.

And having to find that higher level of intensity in the heat of battle at Augusta is where the big question lies for the former World No.1, according to Faldo.

"He's a hell of a player, but he's going to have to make a little bit more effort to step it up and get the right intensity.

"Whether coming to defend you can do it, or whether he's just not quite sharp enough because he hasn't tested himself quite as much, we'll have to wait and see.

"I wish him all the best but I hope the [successful Masters defence] club stays at three!"