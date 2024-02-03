Social Media Reacts To Tom Brady's Nightmare Pebble Beach Tee Shot

Tom Brady may be a seven-time Super Bowl winner but he proved he is human after all with a shot to forget off the tee

Tom Brady strikes a tee shot off the tee
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Brady reminded everyone he is human after all, as the legendary NFL quarterback endured a moment to forget on the tee during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Despite being a seven-time Super Bowl winner, Brady proved that there is nothing more nerve-wracking than a tee shot on the first... That was certainly the case when you're playing at Pebble Beach with thousands of people watching on.

Playing with fellow countryman Keegan Bradley, the 46-year-old topped his tee shot straight into the ground as he got off to the worst - and most embarrassing - start to his second round.

Unfortunately for Brady, the moment was captured by several spectators, with social media ablaze as fans claimed the former NFL star as "one of us".

While Brady, who plays off a handicap of eight, may not have looked best pleased with his efforts at the time, the American reacted in good jest later on social media. "Driver was off the rack. Turns out they don’t do breakfast balls at Pebble," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans meanwhile, continued to dig in and make fun of the moment. Here are some of the best reactions.

Brady and his partner Bradley signed off with a second-round 66, matching their first-round total and finishing on -12 for the pro-am section of the event. At -17, Rory McIlroy and Jeff Rhodes, co-chairman of TPG Capital, won the pro-am portion of the event.

In the professional portion of the tournament, Scottie Scheffler shot a superb second-round 64 to vault into a share of the lead alongside Thomas Detry and Ludvig Aberg at -11.

