Social Media Blasts 'Disgraceful' And 'Absolutely Brutal' Open Pace Of Play

Rounds were taking six hours on day one of the 150th Open Championship

Golfers pictured with tweets added on top
(Image credit: Future)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Golf fans were disappointed with the pace of play on day one at The Open, with rounds taking six hours over the Old Course at St Andrews.

Drivable par-4s, double greens and a steady wind may have contributed, but players and fans were unimpressed with how long the rounds were taking. Tiger Woods' group went out at 2.59pm local time and were approaching the final green six hours later, by which point the grandstands featured plenty of empty seats.

Collin Morikawa played with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele on day one and said he didn't know that the pace of play would be this slow.

"I figured it would be slow, but I didn't know it would be this slow," the defending champion said after his opening 72. "We were waiting on groups at tees, waiting on fairways. Xander and I talked about it, we're watching more golf than we ever have.

"You stay in the fairway, and you're watching two other groups play golf. That's part of it this week of just staying patient and make sure you're not rushing your shots."

Richard Bland sits on a golf bag

Richard Bland looking unimpressed with the pace of play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How social media viewed the slow play:

