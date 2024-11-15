Paying Ryder Cup Players Is 'Wrong On A Lot Of Levels' - Says Former Europe Captain
Sky Sports pundit Paul McGinley says paying Ryder Cup players is 'wrong on a lot of levels' but most notably seeing money diverted away from grassroots golf
Former European captain Paul McGinley says the prospect of USA players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup is "wrong, on a number of levels".
Ever since the Telegraph report that Team USA would get $400,000 a man next year at Bethpage Black, the debate has raged about whether players should get paid for taking part in the Ryder Cup.
Three-time Ryder Cupper Hunter Mahan told Golf Monthly why he thinks that players should be getting paid for their efforts, but not everyone agrees on the opposite side of the Atlantic.
Our Golf Monthly team have given their opinions on the subject, while Sir Nick Faldo and Rory McIlroy have also weighed in on the debate.
McIlroy said he'd heard about the plan to pay USA players, but said he would personally pay for the privilege of teeing it up in the Ryder Cup - with Europe's team not interested in receiving financial rewards.
And that sentiment is echoed by Ryder Cup winner and victorious European captain McGinley, who gave his opinion while on Sky Sports duty at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
"I think it's wrong," McGinley said on Sky Sports. "I think it's wrong on a lot of levels because it's not like the money was going out of the game.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"It was coming back in to help the young Patrick Cantlays and help young Rory McIlroys to come through and it's a shame that's going to be diluted a bit by not having as much money going back into the game."
McGinley expanded by explaining how the European Tour and PGA of America usually distribute Ryder Cup profits back into the grassroots of the game - so does not believe those funds should be diverted to golfers who are already millionaires and at the top of the sport.
"I personally don't like it," he added. "If you look at the bodies who own the Ryder Cup…The money that's made from the Ryder Cup goes back into grassroots and helps the next Tyrrell Hattons and Rory McIlroys come through as well as introducing new players to the game.
"It’s not like some big corporate entity is taking all this money and running away with it. I think it’s a shame that this money is going back into grassroots level and now the players are looking for their piece as well.
"I know they are professional sportsmen but, boy oh boy, are they not getting paid enough money at the moment, with all that’s going on in the game?"
Paul McGinley with the putt that clinched the half point Europe needed in 2002.🇪🇺15.5 - 12.5🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IDuFexcQu3November 4, 2023
McGinley also wondered how the New York crowd would react to players being paid while fans have to splash out $750 for a match day ticket.
And he added that, as he knows from personal experience, playing in a Ryder Cup can provide a huge financial bonus just from being associated with such a massive global event.
"The players talk a lot about growing the game. Remember they get huge value out of being a Ryder Cup player with brand association – me included," he added. "The Ryder Cup really has propelled me, in terms of what I’m doing post my career.
"It’s a huge brand that you get associated with if you happen to be a Ryder Cup player, so it’s not as if they’re getting nothing out of it.
"I loved the fact that it wasn't for money and it used to go into the grassroots level but it looks like the tide is turning on that and like a lot of things in the game at the moment, it’s a real shame."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
'It's A Bit Disgraceful'- Solheim Cup Legend Weighs In On Ryder Cup Pay Debate
Dame Laura Davies says it's "a bit disgraceful" that Ryder Cup players want paying to take part in the event
By Paul Higham Published
-
'There Is A Huge White Space Out There For Golf Apparel That’s Trendy, Stylish, Functional And Also Affordable'
We caught up with the merchant at PGA TOUR Superstore to hear her thoughts on the changing landscape of women's golf fashion
By Alison Root Published
-
'It's A Bit Disgraceful'- Solheim Cup Legend Weighs In On Ryder Cup Pay Debate
Dame Laura Davies says it's "a bit disgraceful" that Ryder Cup players want paying to take part in the event
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy 'Would Pay For The Privilege' Of Playing In The Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy can see the argument for players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup, but thinks it would upset the "purity" of the event for the Europeans
By Paul Higham Published
-
'No Other Motivation Was Needed' - Nick Faldo Weighs In On Ryder Cup Debate
Sir Nick Faldo says he played in the Ryder Cup for pride not payment as he gave his opinion on the latest debate on USA players being paid to take part
By Paul Higham Published
-
Ryder Cup Tickets Sold Out After 'Enormous' Global Demand
There was an outcry when the PGA of America charged $750 for Ryder Cup tickets, but after over 500,000 fans applied they've already sold out
By Paul Higham Published
-
Breeding Greed Or Moving With The Times? Golf Monthly Staff Debate Apparent Inevitability Of Ryder Cup Pay
After a report from The Telegraph stated Team USA Ryder Cup players are set to be paid, four of the Golf Monthly team discuss the merits and pitfalls of the idea...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Better Options' Or 'A No-Brainer'? Will Sergio Garcia Be On Team Europe At The 2025 Ryder Cup?
Four of the Golf Monthly team debate whether the top Ryder Cup points scorer of all time will be a part of Luke Donald's dozen at Bethpage Black next year...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'We View Ourselves As A Tier One Event' - Ryder Cup Organizer Defends Huge Ticket Price Rises
Despite criticism for the huge price rises for Ryder Cup tickets, organizers have defended the $750 needed to watch the event in New York by saying that as a top event it has been priced accordingly
By Paul Higham Published
-
Eye-Watering Ryder Cup Ticket Prices Spotted For Bethpage Black Showdown
The most expensive ticket for a competition day at the 2023 Ryder Cup was $277 while it is expected to be almost $750 at Bethpage in 2025.
By Jonny Leighfield Published