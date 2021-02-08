The Faldo Series is set to partner with largest junior golf tour in America to offer unrivalled playing opportunities for junior golfers

Sir Nick Faldo Unveils US-Based Faldo Hurricane Series

Sir Nick Faldo has announced a brand-new collaboration in America with the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour that will create the largest global junior golf tour partnership of its kind in the world.

The six-time Major Champion and World Golf Hall of Famer has signed a five-year deal for the new Faldo Hurricane Series, that will give juniors aged 8-18 the opportunity to play on America’s finest golf courses and compete for an invite to the North America Grand Final, which will air on CBS Sports.

The announcement comes in the same year the Faldo Series celebrates its 25th anniversary since launching after Faldo’s last Major win at The Masters in 1996.

With six age categories on offer, junior golfers will have access to 20 events across 20 states, with players from these State Championships heading to one of five Regional Invitationals.

The end goal? To make it to the Grand Final and play on US television.

As well as the chance to see themselves on CBS Sports, Faldo Hurricane Series Grand Final competitors will also have the chance to meet Series Founder and multiple Major winner, Sir Nick Faldo.

Sir Nick and his team of industry experts will be on hand throughout the Grand Final event, offering invaluable coaching and professional tips for aspiring young Tour Professionals.

The season will kick off in May and run through to October when the Grand Final will conclude the season, crowning an overall Champion and age category winners.

Each tournament in the build-up will see players compete across the age ranges in a 36-hole, gross stroke play format and player’s local Championships can be found at www.faldohurricane.com.

Age category winners from the Faldo Hurricane Series Grand Final will also receive invites to play in one of the Faldo Series Grand Final events worldwide, helping them get a glimpse of the world of professional golf through travel, media exposure and high-level coaching, as well competing against some of the very best juniors from all corners of the globe.

With the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour already established for 14 years, the meeting of two powerhouses designed to grow the game is a fantastic opportunity for junior golfers in America.

The Series has had a presence in America since as early as 2013 and Sir Nick believes his latest partnership is set to encourage more exposure and excitement within the junior game, saying: “The HJGT are a very well established and respected junior tournament organiser and after a number of discussions we felt that our aims and objectives were very much aligned.

“For the Faldo Series to continue its expansion across America, the HJGT were the ideal partner.

“Creating a structure and platform to our events that would provide the juniors in this region the opportunity to have a high-quality tournament experience, whilst learn valuable lessons about all aspects of the game and themselves which can take them to the next level.”

Commenting on the new partnership, Executive Director and Founder of the HJGT, Mario Conte, said: “This ground-breaking series is going to sweep through the country in 2021 like no other series ever created.

“We couldn’t be more honoured to partner with six-time Major champion, Sir Nick Faldo, and his team to bring a one-of-a-kind series to the United States.

“Players will have the opportunity to compete on one of the biggest stages ever created by being featured on CBS Sports throughout the year and an hour long show at the national championship where Sir Nick Faldo will be doing multiple clinics, meet and greets, and giving priceless advice on how to become a Major Champion.”