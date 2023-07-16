Scottie Scheffler Sets New PGA Tour Prize Money Record After Scottish Open Finish
Following a T3 finish at the Scottish Open, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler surpassed $19million, the highest in a single season in PGA Tour history
Scottie Scheffler may have failed to launch a big push for the Scottish Open title in the final round but the American’s level par score on Sunday saw him set a new record.
The World No.1 is still looking for his second win this year since claiming the Players Championship in March, but his tied third finish at the Scottish Open was his seventh consecutive top five on the PGA Tour, with two of them being Majors.
It was also his 18th straight result of tied 12th or better, with the $469,132 in prize money from Scotland boosting the American’s total purse this season to $19,016,842, which is the highest in a single season in the history of the PGA Tour.
It also keeps up the pressure on Jon Rahm at the top of the FedEx Cup standings, but the 27-year-old will have wanted to push Rory McIlroy harder in the race for the title on Sunday in North Berwick.
Scheffler was one-over at the turn after dropping shots on the sixth and ninth. He did get into the red on the back nine, with birdies at the 11th and 13th, but he was cross with himself on the latter after leaving an eagle chip just short. His final round 70 was the first time Scheffler did not break par in North Berwick after opening up with 68, 65, 67.
Speaking before the first round of the Scottish Open, Scheffler, who now has career prize money of $40,099,279 on the PGA Tour, discussed his lucrative season, saying: “I've played solid golf this year. I'm very proud of that. I would say golf-wise I'm very proud of how I've been so consistent. It's definitely some of the most consistent golf that I've played.
"I would obviously like to win more but golf is one of those games that you're never really satisfied and it's kind of like life, too - you're never really satisfied with the results of things and you always want more.
“I want to win every time I tee it up, and I think that's kind of how hard it is. You win once and you want to win twice. It's funny, as a kid, if you think you win once on the PGA Tour, you'll be satisfied. And you win once and it's pretty fun and you want to win again, and the cycle continues.”
Scheffler has been highly consistent since last November when he tied third in the World Wide Technology Championship. His worst finish since has been 12th but, more often that not, he has been close to winning as he is ranked first on Tour in strokes gained off the tee and in approaches to the field. It is only the star’s putting which appears to be letting him down and preventing him from winning more as he is ranked 131st for that.
-
-
