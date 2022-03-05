Sabbatini Turns To Greenkeeping Following Bay Hill Withdrawal
The Olympic silver medallist was forced to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a leg injury
Despite withdrawing during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rory Sabbatini carried on walking with his playing partner, Anirban Lahiri and, at one point, was even recorded raking a bunker.
Sabbatini, who produced a first round 77, seemed to be missing the cut by some margin. However, following a second round 69, the 45-year-old found himself in the weekend's action.
His third round didn't go to plan though as, following three bogies on his front nine, Sabbatini would make a double-bogey at the 10th, before a bogey at the 11th. After the run of bad holes, he would make a further double-bogey at the par-4 13th, before withdrawing with a leg injury.
Sabbatini 🤝 Sand traps https://t.co/ycwpLfAxSg pic.twitter.com/uqMyrmvGMAMarch 5, 2022
Despite withdrawing, Sabbatini continued to accompany his playing partner, Lahiri, and even raked one of Bay Hill's bunkers before hobbling away.
Usually, you wouldn't see a player rake a bunker after a shot, but for Sabbatini, it seems to be a regular occurrence of late, with the 45-year-old also seen raking a bunker at last week's Honda Classic.
The actions of Sabbatini did cause some eyebrows to be raised in the commentary booth, with PGA Tour Live commentators saying: "Rory Sabbatini withdrew on the 13th hole. He is playing with Anirban Lahiri, but he's continued to walk with him - not only walk with him, but he is raking one of the bunkers! It's really unusual don't you think?! I've never seen that in all the years I have played out here. I've never seen a player withdraw and hang out."
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
