Sabbatini Turns To Greenkeeping Following Bay Hill Withdrawal

Despite withdrawing during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rory Sabbatini carried on walking with his playing partner, Anirban Lahiri and, at one point, was even recorded raking a bunker.

Sabbatini, who produced a first round 77, seemed to be missing the cut by some margin. However, following a second round 69, the 45-year-old found himself in the weekend's action.

His third round didn't go to plan though as, following three bogies on his front nine, Sabbatini would make a double-bogey at the 10th, before a bogey at the 11th. After the run of bad holes, he would make a further double-bogey at the par-4 13th, before withdrawing with a leg injury.

Sabbatini 🤝 Sand traps https://t.co/ycwpLfAxSg pic.twitter.com/uqMyrmvGMAMarch 5, 2022 See more

Despite withdrawing, Sabbatini continued to accompany his playing partner, Lahiri, and even raked one of Bay Hill's bunkers before hobbling away.

Usually, you wouldn't see a player rake a bunker after a shot, but for Sabbatini, it seems to be a regular occurrence of late, with the 45-year-old also seen raking a bunker at last week's Honda Classic.

The actions of Sabbatini did cause some eyebrows to be raised in the commentary booth, with PGA Tour Live commentators saying: "Rory Sabbatini withdrew on the 13th hole. He is playing with Anirban Lahiri, but he's continued to walk with him - not only walk with him, but he is raking one of the bunkers! It's really unusual don't you think?! I've never seen that in all the years I have played out here. I've never seen a player withdraw and hang out."