Ryder Cup USA Names New Team Manager With Tiger Woods Favorite To Become Captain
Ex-caddie and current reporter John Wood has been picked for a new role which involves player selection, recruitment, and motivational strategies for Team USA
The USGA has appointed John Wood as Team USA's Ryder Cup manager - a new position ahead of the 2025 contest.
A former caddie for the likes of Matt Kuchar and Mark Calcavecchia over a 20-plus-year career, Wood has looped for five different players in six Ryder Cups, later going on to work for NBC Sports as an on-course commentator in the two most recent runnings.
But before the biennial clash returns to American shores at Bethpage Black next year, Wood has been tasked with leading player selection, recruitment, and motivational strategies - among other jobs - alongside Team USA's captain, vice-captains, team members and PGA of America senior management.
Reacting to the news, Wood said: "There is nothing, and I mean nothing, in my professional career, that I have been more passionate about than the Ryder Cup.
“I have been blessed to be a part of six Ryder Cup Teams as a caddie and two as an NBC Sports on-course reporter and I have treasured every single minute of those special, memorable experiences.
Of America for this once in a lifetime opportunity. I only hope I can serve the next Captain, vice captains, players and caddies in a ways they don’t even have to think about. Cannot wait to get started.May 29, 2024
"I am honored to work alongside my friends from the PGA of America, the PGA Ryder Cup Committee, and future Ryder Cup Captains, Vice Captains and team members to help our Captains and teams get ready to compete in one of the greatest sporting events the world has ever seen. I am grateful to NBC Sports for making it possible for me to take on this role, truly a dream job."
Wood - who played college golf at the University of California, Berkeley during his younger days - says that his Ryder Cup role will not interfere with his broadcasting duties, a position he began in 2021.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In a post on X, Wood said: "A huge thank you to @NBCSports & @GolfChannel esp. Tommy Roy & Sam Flood, for allowing me to pursue this opportunity. This will be in addition to not in place of my job with NBC and TGC, which I love and hope to do for years to come. I think each job will enhance the other."
It remains unclear who Wood will converse with in terms of a captain, however, with the USGA yet to announce Zach Johnson's successor for 2025. Tiger Woods remains the favorite to take over but admitted ahead of the PGA Championship that he is unsure whether he will have the time to properly fulfil that position in conjunction with his playing duties.
This newly-generated position could be a way of aiding Woods if he was to take up the captaincy for the first time, given his responsibilities would be shared around far more than his European counterpart, Luke Donald.
Wood and Woods have been friends throughout the pair's time on tour, with the former rumored to be a potential caddie candidate for the 15-time Major winner once he returned to competitive action.
But, commenting on the NBC Sports broadcaster's Ryder Cup involvement, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said: "We are thrilled to have John join our team as the new U.S. Ryder Cup Team Manager.
"John is a passionate and dedicated individual. His years of experience in domestic and international team competitions as well as his deep understanding of match play dynamics will be a tremendous asset as we create a strategic plan that delivers success at all future Ryder Cups.
"I’m not sure that we could have invented a better fit for this role in terms of experience, enthusiasm and relevance."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
4 Ways A Laser Rangefinder Can Improve Your Golf Game
Are you utilizing your rangefinder to its full potential? Here are four ways you can get the most out of this important piece of kit
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Rory McIlroy Reveals Regret Over How ‘Deeply Involved’ He Got In LIV vs PGA Tour Civil War
The PGA Tour star has admitted he became too involved in the civil war at the top of the men’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
'We're Not Going To Change Anything' - Rahm And Hatton Remain Eligible For Ryder Cup Selection Says New DP World Tour Boss
New DP World Tour boss Guy Kinnings says Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will remain eligible for Ryder Cup selection as long as they follow the current criteria already in place
By Paul Higham Published
-
Shades of Epic Ryder Cup Encounter As Anthony Kim Set To Play With Sergio Garcia In Adelaide
Anthony Kim will play alongside Sergio Garcia in LIV Golf Adelaide on Saturday which brings back memories of the American's epic Ryder Cup match with the Spaniard in 2008
By Paul Higham Published
-
Robert MacIntyre Flies Home On Budget Airline After Ryder Cup Heroics
The down-to-earth Scot chose a no-frills option for a flight back to his homeland from Italy
By Mike Hall Published
-
Bethpage Black 2025: Who Will The Next Ryder Cup Captains Be?
Team Europe and Team USA will need to find successors to Luke Donald and Zach Johnson, respectively
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Match-Winning Shot Rory McIlroy Described As "Right Up There' With The Best He's Hit
Rory McIlroy closed out his foursomes game with a stunning iron shot into the par 17th at Marco Simone
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How The TV Coverage Got It Wrong In The Early Exchanges Of The Ryder Cup
With only four matches on the course there's no excuse not to see every shot in the first hour of a Ryder Cup
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Ryder Cup Flashback: When McIlroy Almost Messed Up The Miracle Of Medinah
Look back at the 2012 Ryder Cup when Rory McIlroy almost missed his singles tee time and end the Miracle of Medinah before it had even started
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tennis Great Set To Deliver Motivational Ryder Cup Team Talk
Novak Djokovic will speak to Luke Donald's men before the action begins at Marco Simone on Friday
By Jonny Leighfield Published