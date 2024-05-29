Ryder Cup USA Names New Team Manager With Tiger Woods Favorite To Become Captain

The USGA has appointed John Wood as Team USA's Ryder Cup manager - a new position ahead of the 2025 contest.

A former caddie for the likes of Matt Kuchar and Mark Calcavecchia over a 20-plus-year career, Wood has looped for five different players in six Ryder Cups, later going on to work for NBC Sports as an on-course commentator in the two most recent runnings.

Matt Kuchar and former caddie John Wood at the Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

But before the biennial clash returns to American shores at Bethpage Black next year, Wood has been tasked with leading player selection, recruitment, and motivational strategies - among other jobs - alongside Team USA's captain, vice-captains, team members and PGA of America senior management.

Reacting to the news, Wood said: "There is nothing, and I mean nothing, in my professional career, that I have been more passionate about than the Ryder Cup.

“I have been blessed to be a part of six Ryder Cup Teams as a caddie and two as an NBC Sports on-course reporter and I have treasured every single minute of those special, memorable experiences.

Of America for this once in a lifetime opportunity. I only hope I can serve the next Captain, vice captains, players and caddies in a ways they don’t even have to think about. Cannot wait to get started.May 29, 2024

"I am honored to work alongside my friends from the PGA of America, the PGA Ryder Cup Committee, and future Ryder Cup Captains, Vice Captains and team members to help our Captains and teams get ready to compete in one of the greatest sporting events the world has ever seen. I am grateful to NBC Sports for making it possible for me to take on this role, truly a dream job."

Wood - who played college golf at the University of California, Berkeley during his younger days - says that his Ryder Cup role will not interfere with his broadcasting duties, a position he began in 2021.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a post on X, Wood said: "A huge thank you to @NBCSports & @GolfChannel esp. Tommy Roy & Sam Flood, for allowing me to pursue this opportunity. This will be in addition to not in place of my job with NBC and TGC, which I love and hope to do for years to come. I think each job will enhance the other."

It remains unclear who Wood will converse with in terms of a captain, however, with the USGA yet to announce Zach Johnson's successor for 2025. Tiger Woods remains the favorite to take over but admitted ahead of the PGA Championship that he is unsure whether he will have the time to properly fulfil that position in conjunction with his playing duties.

This newly-generated position could be a way of aiding Woods if he was to take up the captaincy for the first time, given his responsibilities would be shared around far more than his European counterpart, Luke Donald.

Wood and Woods have been friends throughout the pair's time on tour, with the former rumored to be a potential caddie candidate for the 15-time Major winner once he returned to competitive action.

But, commenting on the NBC Sports broadcaster's Ryder Cup involvement, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said: "We are thrilled to have John join our team as the new U.S. Ryder Cup Team Manager.

"John is a passionate and dedicated individual. His years of experience in domestic and international team competitions as well as his deep understanding of match play dynamics will be a tremendous asset as we create a strategic plan that delivers success at all future Ryder Cups.

"I’m not sure that we could have invented a better fit for this role in terms of experience, enthusiasm and relevance."