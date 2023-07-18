Ryder Cup 'Shouldn't Be Used As A Bargaining Chip' - Lee Westwood
The former World No.1 says he'd still like to be Ryder Cup captain and that the match should feature Europe and USA's best players regardless of which tours they play on
Lee Westwood conceded that his days of playing in the Ryder Cup are over but the LIV Golfer admitted he still holds out hope of becoming a Ryder Cup captain one day.
Westwood was one of the first raft of players to jump ship and join LIV Golf when the Saudi-backed series held its first event in London last year.
However, the former World No.1 has faced punishments with the Englishman eventually relinquishing his DP World Tour membership this May after a court case concluded that LIV Golfers could be fined by the tour for going against conflicting event releases and playing in LIV Golf and LIV-backed Asian Tour events.
Without his membership on the DP World Tour, at present, his chances of becoming a Ryder Cup captain in the future look slim. But Westwood has not given up hope.
Speaking to TalkSport, he said: “At the age of 50, I think I’m probably too old to play Ryder Cups. You definitely aren’t going to get 36 holes a day out of me.
“Clearly I would like to be Ryder Cup captain at some stage, but I’m of the opinion that the Ryder Cup should be the best 12 players in Europe against the best 12 players from America.
“It shouldn’t be used as a bargaining chip to make people play on certain tours and encourage people to play on certain tours.”
However, following last month’s shock announcement of a framework deal between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudia Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), who bankroll LIV Golf, there may well be a route back for Westwood onto the former European Tour.
But the 50-year-old says it’s too early to make any firm decisions on a return. “If the options were right for me to play DP World Tour events then I would probably rejoin, if the rules change slightly, if they didn’t then I’m happy where I am,” he said.
Westwood, alongside former Ryder Cup team-mate Sergio Garcia, will be some of the big names missing from this week’s Open Championship. Garcia missed out at final qualifying earlier in the month while Westwood opted not to attend meaning he will miss his first Open in 28 years.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
Open Championship Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Find Value With These Open Championship DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Hoylake, England, for the Open Championship. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 Open Championship.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Open Championship Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
How Do You Qualify For The AIG Women’s Open?
We take a look at the qualification process for the AIG Women's Open
By Carly Frost • Published
-
The Eye-Catching J Lindeberg Shirts Viktor Hovland Will Wear At The Open
The Norwegian has sent the golfing world into meltdown recently over some of his vibrant shirt designs
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka Plays Practice Round With Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson
The pair are both competing in this week's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Former Tennis Pro Loses Celebrity Tournament After Crowd Heckle On Final Hole
Mardy Fish was put off by the shout and drove into rough before eventually losing to NBA star Steph Curry in the American Century Championship
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Royal Liverpool Member Matthew Jordan To Hit First Tee Shot At 151st Open
The Englishman has been a member since he was seven and reached the 151st Open having come through Final Qualifying
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Nelly Korda Reveals Next Target After Claiming Aramco Team Series London
Korda lifted the title at Centurion Club, as she led from start to finish to claim her first title in the UK
By James Nursey • Published
-
'You Need Something That Bubbles Over The Top' - What Hollywood Actress Kathryn Newton Would Put In The Claret Jug
Hollywood Actress Kathryn Newton answers Golf Monthly's Quick 9 questions from her dream fourball to her favourite club in the bag
By James Nursey • Published