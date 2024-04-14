Rory McIlroy Upbeat Despite Latest Masters Disappointment

Rory McIlroy's pursuit of a career Grand Slam came up short once again at Augusta National, with the Northern Irishman finishing one-over-par for the tournament and well back of the leaders.

Going into the event, McIlroy had been one of the favourites to claim the Green Jacket but, after rounds of 71, 77, 71 and 73, it was Friday's second round that let the four-time Major winner down as another Green Jacket passed him by.

"Yeah. I mean, I don't really know what to say. Just sort of felt like my game was okay and managed it pretty well, but obviously Friday was a really tough day, and losing five shots sort of put me in a pretty difficult position going into the weekend. Then the conditions were pretty tough," explained McIlroy, who hasn't picked up a Major win since the 2014 Open Championship.

"The greens are crusty and firm and hard to get the ball super close and hard to make a ton of birdies. Once you get seven or eight back going into the weekend here, it's hard to make up that ground. I guess it's more the same of what I've shown this year.

"It's not as if it's been a down week in comparison to the way I've been playing. It's just a matter of me trying to get my game in a bit better shape going towards the rest of the season."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As another chance at the Grand Slam slides by, McIlroy's attention turns to the RBC Heritage next week, as well as the PGA Championship in May, with the the Northern Irishman returning to Valhalla Golf Course and the scene of his 2014 PGA Championship win.

Reflecting on his Masters performance, McIlroy stated: "I need to take a little bit of time and reflect on this week and what I did well, what I didn't do so well, and sort of try to make a plan for the next few months, especially from here going through obviously to the end of July.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As you say, Major season, they're going to come thick and fast here, so hopefully get myself in a bit better form for those last three... The next two weeks I'm playing Hilton Head, I'm playing New Orleans. I'll take a week off, playing Quail Hollow, play the PGA, take another week off, then play another four in a row. (I'm) Loving golf at the moment."