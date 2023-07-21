Rory McIlroy 'Pretty Happy' With His Play But Sits Nine Back At The Open
The Ulsterman is optimistic about his chances despite one player going clear at the top
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rory McIlroy’s birdie on the final hole on Friday to get under par keeps him in with a chance of Open Championship glory – although he’s likely to need some help from the rest of the field this weekend if he's to finally claim Major number five.
By the time McIlroy had finished his round, Brian Harman was safe in the clubhouse at ten-under, courtesy of a six-under-65, and nine shots ahead of the world number two.
Despite that, the four-time Major winner said he was “pretty happy” with his display so far, and added: “I don't think there's going to be a ton of players between me and the lead going into the weekend.”
The 24-time PGA Tour winner came to Hoylake, where he lifted the Claret Jug in 2014, as favourite for the title, his chances boosted by last week’s win at the Scottish Open.
He cancelled his pre tournament press conference to focus on his preparations, and opened his account with a solid, if unspectacular, level-par 71, and in a decent enough position to mount a charge on Friday.
After two birdies in the opening five holes, McIlroy was heading in the right direction, although he did miss further chances from close range to make real inroads.
With Harman rolling in putts at will, the gap at the top of the leaderboard started to get bigger, and McIlroy’s cause wasn’t helped when he dropped shots at 11 and the par-5 15th, two of easier holes on the course.
However, after tugging his drive into the rough on the 18th, McIlroy managed to leave himself a 15-footer for birdie – and this one he did take.
After signing for a second-round 70, a defiant McIlroy, said: “Right now it's not quite out of my hands, but at the same time, I think if I can get to 3-, 4-, 5-under par tomorrow going into Sunday, I'll have a really good chance.”
A potentially tricky position on 18. An impressive up and down.Rory McIlroy heads into the weekend under par. pic.twitter.com/MyYa14eeo5July 21, 2023
If McIlroy is to win a first Major in nine years, he may need Harman to come back to the pack.
However, from what he’s seen of the 36-year-old, a player who finished in a tie for sixth at last year’s Open, he’s not expecting him to capitulate.
“Brian is a pretty laid back unflappable sort of a guy, so I think he'll be okay,” said McIlroy.
“I don't know him that much, but obviously I've played a bit with him on Tour, and I think his ball flight and sort of the way he plays the game definitely suits this style of golf.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
'It's Changed My Life' - Travis Smyth On LIV Golf Experience
The Australian played the first three LIV Golf events before returning to the Asian Tour
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Runaway Open Leader Brian Harman Planning To Stay Patient At Royal Liverpool
Left-hander Brian Harman was the first player to reach -10 after a brilliant bogey-free 65 on day two
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Viktor Hovland Dazzles Hoylake With More Eye-Catching J Lindeberg Outfits
Find out exactly what the Norwegian is wearing at The Open - and how you can get it
By Michael Weston • Published
-
R&A Makes 'Adjustment' To Royal Liverpool Open Bunkers Following Player Comments
After a number of comments from players on the punishing nature of the Hoylake bunkers this week, greens staff have made alterations for Friday’s play.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
How To Get Tickets For The 2024 Open At Royal Troon
The ticket ballot is open for next year's 152nd Open at Troon
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Open Championship Leaderboard 2023 Live Day 2: Harman Holds Huge Lead, Fleetwood Starts Second Round
All the latest news and scores from the Open Championship 2023 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated
-
Open Championship Tee Times - Round Two
All of the pairings, times and featured groups for Friday's second round of the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'You Can't Ask For More' - Tommy Fleetwood Hails Home Fans After Opening 66
The Southport-born pro is cheered into a share of the clubhouse lead after the opening round of The Open
By Michael Weston • Published
-
The Best Amateur Performances At The Open
With amateur Christo Lamprecht leading the way at Hoylake, we look back at some of the great amateur performances in The Open over the years.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Home Comforts Help Matthew Jordan Make Dream Start To 151st Open
We catch up with the local star's friends and family on the course as the Royal Liverpool member puts together a tidy opening round of 69
By Michael Weston • Published