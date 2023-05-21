Rory McIlroy Praises 'Impressive' Michael Block Performance At PGA Championship

Although Brooks Koepka picked up a fifth Major title at Oak Hill, the day was also arguably about Michael Block, who managed to produce a hole-in-one and an incredible up-and-down at the final hole to finish 15th and secure the biggest result of his career.

Before the final round had even begun, Block was almost speechless when he found he was paired with four-time Major winner, Rory McIlroy. However, on the first tee, it was Block who received the biggest cheer and, following their final round, McIlroy was in high praise of his playing partner.

"My playing partner today hit a couple of memorable golf shots. The atmosphere out there, playing with Michael, was unbelievable. We both got amazing support, but you know, he got unbelievable support, understandably so, being in this position as a club pro and playing so well and, you know, competing into the latter stages of a major championship. It was really impressive. It was nice to go out there and share the course with him for 18 holes."

Along with the round, there was also that moment at the par 3 15th, a moment which will go down in not just PGA Championship history, but golf history, with the ace the first from a club professional since 1996.

"I mean, it was an amazing golf shot," explained McIlroy. "That hole has sort of given me fits all week. I haven't really liked the look of it, and Michael stands up and hits this lovely little draw back into off the left wind, and you know, ball goes straight in the hole.

"It was, I guess, sort of when it's your week, it's your week in a way, and you know, I think with the way the week went for him, it was a fitting way to cap off his PGA Championship."

McIlroy and Block embrace on the 18th green (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite picking up yet another top 10 in a Major championship, McIlroy was reflective on the week, as he stated: "I'll look back on this week as proud of how I hung in there, and I guess my attitude and sticking to it, not having my best stuff...

"I feel sort of close but also so far away at the same time. It's hard to explain. I feel like sometimes it was the worst I could have played, but then at the same time, it's like the best I could have done. It's a weird -- I'm sort of -- it just doesn't feel quite where it needs to be, and again, just need to go back home and work on some stuff. I guess just try to figure it out.

"So a week like this, there's some good parts and there's some bad parts. I'm just sort of trying to pick all those pieces out and obviously see what I can do better and sort of just move on from there."