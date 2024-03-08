Rory McIlroy Has Extensive Putting Lesson Immediately After API Round One As Flat-Stick Woes Continue
The four-time Major champion has struck a bump in the road regarding his putting and spent time with coach Brad Faxon at Bay Hill in order to try and overcome the issue
Rory McIlroy's putting issues appear to be returning at exactly the wrong time for the Northern Irishman - in the build-up to The Masters.
As he bids to complete a career grand slam and consequently end his decade-long wait to add another Major next month, there is a noticeable trend to McIlroy's game which could prohibit him from doing so.
Looking at his 2024 statistics - taken from three completed tournaments so far - McIlroy sits 150th in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour. He is losing exactly half a stroke to the field in that particular area. Mind you, he is still able to compete as a result of standing at the very top of the Strokes Gained: Off The Tee category.
Following a distressing week of play with the flat stick at PGA National despite McIlroy finishing T21 anyway, those troubles look to have carried over into the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
At least week's Cognizant Classic, the 34-year-old lost over three-and-a-half strokes to the field as a result of poor putting. That was a particularly bad few days for the four-time Major winner, but still indicative of his issues this season.
And during round one at Bay Hill, the aforementioned stats were reflected in McIlroy's play once again. Third in SG: Off The Tee, the 2018 champion at this event was ranked 66th out of 69 players in the field when it came to SG: Putting and was losing a little over three shots to his rivals in that category alone.
McIlroy was already two-over for his front nine on Thursday and needed to make something happen down the stretch if he was to make the cut, let alone compete for the victory. Yet, less than 17 feet of made putts coming home told its own story, and McIlroy ended the day one over after just a couple of birdies sandwiching another bogey.
As a result, the World No.2 - who could move back above Scottie Scheffler with a win this week - spent almost an hour on the practice green with putting coach Brad Faxon at the conclusion of his first round in Florida.
Rory McIlroy made less than 17 feet of putts on his back nine Thursday.He spent nearly an hour on the greens after his round working on his putting. pic.twitter.com/ucIIlXvJguMarch 8, 2024
In a video shared by the PGA Tour, McIlroy can be seen knocking half-a-dozen golf balls into the hole from relatively close range after receiving instructions from Faxon.
McIlroy - who finished 65th in SG: Putting during 2023 - tees off in round two at 10:25am ET (3:25pm GMT) alongside Collin Morikawa, hoping to see an immediate improvement with his TaylorMade Spider Tour X.
