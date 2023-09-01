Rory McIlroy Breaks Bryson's Best To Set New PGA Tour Driving Distance Record

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy has broken the PGA Tour record for driving distance in a single season with a new average mark of 326.3 yards, breaking Bryson DeChambeau's previous best by three yards.

McIlroy finished a full five yards ahead of his nearest challenger for driving distance champion on the PGA Tour, with Brandon Matthews coming in at 321.2 yards and Cameron Young third on the list with his average of 316.9 yards off the tee.

The four-time Major champion, who has even been unhappy with his driver set-up at times this season, has been mainly launching bombs off the tee in typical fashion all season.

DeChambeau, who now plays in the LIV Golf League, owned the previous record of 323.7 yards from the 2020-21 season, but even the American's bulked-up best was eclipsed by McIlroy's incredible big hitting this season.

One of McIlroy's main strengths has always been him wielding the big dog, and again he was miles ahead of the field with the PGA Tour average driving distance during the season being 299.9 yards.

The Northern Irishman, who has TaylorMade's Stealth 2 Plus driver in the bag at the moment, has been sending some serious missiles off the tee all season.

Although the wait for a fifth Major goes on, McIlroy challenged in the final three after missing the cut at the Masters, and won twice during the season, at the CJ Cup in October and Scottish Open in July.

McIlroy showcased his driving prowess when pipping Robert MacIntyre in Scotland - smoking one drive 427 yards at the Renaissance Club during the tournament.

Top 10 player in driving distance on the PGA Tour in 2023