Rory McIlroy Admits He Considered Flying To New York Mid-Tournament For Crunch PGA Tour-PIF Talks

A year on from the framework agreement entering the public domain, most of the key stakeholders involved are set to finally meet in New York on Friday in an attempt to begin building a successful and harmonious future for men's professional golf.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, PIF chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Strategic Sports Group principal John Henry - plus a handful of PGA Tour players such as Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, and McIlroy - are all set to attend a high-profile summit, be it either in person or via weblink.

Only DP World Tour representatives will be absent, with the European circuit ultimately relying on Monahan and the PGA Tour to defend its interests.

All three leaders and a few other businessmen will be in the room for the discussions, as will Woods and Scott given that they are not competing in the seventh PGA Tour Signature Event of the season.

Over the past several months, onlookers have criticised the fact that players appear to have been too involved in the whole "rebuilding" process - especially with regard to the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan prior to the 2024 RBC Canadian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

But McIlroy - who actually considered making the short flight from Dublin, Ohio over to New York given the importance of the talks - admitted that despite being on the call, neither he or his fellow Major champions will be doing much talking on this occasion.

The World No.3 stated he prefers to leave the crux of a potentially game-changing deal to the businessmen.

Speaking after a first-round 70 at The Memorial on Thursday, McIlroy said: "There’s going to be people in that room on the PGA Tour side who are going to take the lead. And it’s not going to be Adam, Tiger or me.

"That’s going to be Jay [Monahan], Joe Gorder [chairman of PGA Tour enterprises], Joe Ogilvie [the former Tour pro and now player liaison] and John Henry. It’s going to be the business guys.

“We’re there to maybe give a perspective from a player’s point of view. This is a negotiation about an investment in the PGA Tour Enterprises, this is big boy stuff. And I’ll certainly be doing more listening than I will be doing talking.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan (left) and PIF chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (Image credit: Getty Images)

As talks develop, all groups will have to work out how they co-exist in order to give the fans the best competing products while not pulling the central part of pro golf - the players - in too many conflicting directions.

One aspect of golf's future is certain to involve the LIV Golf League, and McIlroy admitted he does not see the breakaway circuit "slowing down" in any way moving forward.

But the Northern Irishman - who has greatly softened his stance on LIV since 2022 - suggested there will likely need to be some way of players being able to move between circuits once all is said and done.

Brooks Koepka with the LIV Golf Singapore trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy said: “I certainly don’t see in the next couple of years LIV slowing down. They’re buying office space in New York. They have over 200 employees. I don’t see a world where – and I haven’t heard any of those guys say – that they don’t want to play over there either, right? You’ve got guys who are on contracts until 2028, 2029.

“Looking a few years down the line, LIV is going to continue to sort of keep going down its path. But hopefully with maybe more of a collaboration or an understanding between the tours.

"Maybe there is some cross-pollination there where players can start to play on both. I guess that will all be talked about in the coming weeks.”