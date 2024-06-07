Rory McIlroy Admits He Considered Flying To New York Mid-Tournament For Crunch PGA Tour-PIF Talks
McIlroy is competing in The Memorial Tournament this week and will be dialling in to crucial talks on the future of men's pro golf from Ohio rather than New York
A year on from the framework agreement entering the public domain, most of the key stakeholders involved are set to finally meet in New York on Friday in an attempt to begin building a successful and harmonious future for men's professional golf.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, PIF chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Strategic Sports Group principal John Henry - plus a handful of PGA Tour players such as Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, and McIlroy - are all set to attend a high-profile summit, be it either in person or via weblink.
Only DP World Tour representatives will be absent, with the European circuit ultimately relying on Monahan and the PGA Tour to defend its interests.
All three leaders and a few other businessmen will be in the room for the discussions, as will Woods and Scott given that they are not competing in the seventh PGA Tour Signature Event of the season.
Over the past several months, onlookers have criticised the fact that players appear to have been too involved in the whole "rebuilding" process - especially with regard to the PGA Tour.
But McIlroy - who actually considered making the short flight from Dublin, Ohio over to New York given the importance of the talks - admitted that despite being on the call, neither he or his fellow Major champions will be doing much talking on this occasion.
The World No.3 stated he prefers to leave the crux of a potentially game-changing deal to the businessmen.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Speaking after a first-round 70 at The Memorial on Thursday, McIlroy said: "There’s going to be people in that room on the PGA Tour side who are going to take the lead. And it’s not going to be Adam, Tiger or me.
"That’s going to be Jay [Monahan], Joe Gorder [chairman of PGA Tour enterprises], Joe Ogilvie [the former Tour pro and now player liaison] and John Henry. It’s going to be the business guys.
“We’re there to maybe give a perspective from a player’s point of view. This is a negotiation about an investment in the PGA Tour Enterprises, this is big boy stuff. And I’ll certainly be doing more listening than I will be doing talking.”
As talks develop, all groups will have to work out how they co-exist in order to give the fans the best competing products while not pulling the central part of pro golf - the players - in too many conflicting directions.
One aspect of golf's future is certain to involve the LIV Golf League, and McIlroy admitted he does not see the breakaway circuit "slowing down" in any way moving forward.
But the Northern Irishman - who has greatly softened his stance on LIV since 2022 - suggested there will likely need to be some way of players being able to move between circuits once all is said and done.
McIlroy said: “I certainly don’t see in the next couple of years LIV slowing down. They’re buying office space in New York. They have over 200 employees. I don’t see a world where – and I haven’t heard any of those guys say – that they don’t want to play over there either, right? You’ve got guys who are on contracts until 2028, 2029.
“Looking a few years down the line, LIV is going to continue to sort of keep going down its path. But hopefully with maybe more of a collaboration or an understanding between the tours.
"Maybe there is some cross-pollination there where players can start to play on both. I guess that will all be talked about in the coming weeks.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
'That's Exactly What I Needed' - Grayson Murray's Caddie Teams Up With Jason Gore For PGA Tour Champions Debut In Search For 'Normalcy'
Gore shared that he asked Jay Green to join him this week as a way of offering the caddie a "return to normalcy" following Murray's recent death
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why You DON'T Need To Make More Birdies To Chop 5 Shots Off Your Handicap
For a mid-handicap golfer, the route towards shooting lower scores and improving your handicap index is clear... if you have access to the right data!
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Former LIV Golfer 'Banned' From Playing Two PGA Tour Events - Despite Not Being A Member Anyway
Bernd Wiesberger is not a member of the PGA Tour or LIV Golf League - but the Austrian claims he has been "banned" from entering two PGA Tour-sanctioned events on the DP World Tour calendar...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay Returning To Full-Time TV Role With NBC After Justin Thomas Split
The popular caddie has a new full-time television gig with NBC Sports, starting at next week’s US Open
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
What Is The Cut Rule At The Memorial Tournament?
The Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament is one of only three signature events with a cut, but how does it work?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Robert MacIntyre Explains Logical Reason For Skipping This Week's $20 Million PGA Tour Signature Event
The Scot won his first PGA Tour event at the RBC Canadian Open last weekend - granting him access to the two remaining Signature Events this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Suggests Potential Timeline For Men's Pro Golf Reunification Should Be Seen As A Positive
The end is seemingly far from close for men's pro golf in terms of unifying, but the World No.3 believes a resolution starting in the next couple of years is very much a good thing
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Memorial Tournament Tee Times: Round Two
All the tee times for Friday's second round of the 2024 Memorial Tournament
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
'I Think It's In Pretty Good Hands' - Jack Nicklaus Confident Of Breakthrough In PGA Tour/PIF Talks
The 18-time Major winner doesn't see a cause for concern over the apparent stalemate between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund
By Mike Hall Published
-
'The Mug Shot, I'm Not Sure Is Going Anywhere Anytime Soon' - Scottie Scheffler On Charges Being Dropped For Louisville Arrest
The World No.1 has given his thoughts after learning he wouldn't face charges after being arrested before his second round of the PGA Championship
By Mike Hall Published