'It's Going To Get Silly' - Robert MacIntyre Voices Concern Over US Open Setup And Predicts 'Carnage'

Robert MacIntyre has questioned some of the pin positions for the third round of the US Open.

The Scot, who was paired with amateur Marek Fleming on Saturday, shot a three-over 73 to leave him out of contention with one round to play at Shinnecock Hills.

It’s not unusual for the US Open to have a brutal course set up, and that was certainly the case on Moving Day with firm greens and tricky pin positions combining with strong gusts of wind to cause havoc for many.

Given the windy conditions, the pin positions in particular irked MacIntyre, who spoke to BBC Sport NI afterwards, saying: “How long has that taken me to play in two balls? Four hours probably 40?

“That can tell you all you need to know. If we’re playing an Open Championship which it starts getting like out here I think some of the pin positions are just to be honest a bit ridiculous.”

'Some of the pin positions are a bit ridiculous' 🗣️Robert MacIntyre speaking after his third round at the US Open ⛳#BBCGolf pic.twitter.com/xTh9aJxlFrJune 20, 2026

MacIntyre then gave the example of one in particular, the par-3 11, where he made his third bogey of the day.

He added: “The pin on, I think it’s 11 is only a pin position it it’s flat calm or calm enough. I mean it’s blowing 30 miles an hour across that green.

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“The scoring average on that one hole, par-3, is going to be over 4. I mean, some of the best golfers in the world or the best golfers in the world and it’s. Yeah, it’s carnage.”

The evening before the third round, the USGA sent a memo to players explaining that, for Saturday and Sunday, the course would be prepared to play progressively firmer with a target green speed of 11 on the USGA stimpmeter.

Robert MacIntyre carded a three-over 73 on Moving Day (Image credit: Getty Images)

MacIntyre confirmed that the intention remains to leave the greens unwatered before the final round, although that could change.

However, with more wind in the forecast, he has misgivings about what will happen if it gets any firmer.

He said: “Yeah, to be honest I just asked them if they were going to water the greens. They said they don’t want to but they might have to.

“I mean my weather forecast was the way it is right now was to be breezy but start dying down. They’ve got to hope it starts dying down or it will be carnage if this place starts getting firm and this wind’s up, it’s going to get silly.”

The US Open isn’t the first Major this season to receive criticism for its pin positions.

Following the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink, Scottie Scheffler described the pin positions as “absurd,” while Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry also questioned the course setup.