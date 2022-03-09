Revealed: Paige Spiranac The Most Trolled Female Golfer
A recent Twitter study by BonusFinder has uncovered some shocking statistics on the abuse female athletes face online
A Twitter study by BonusFinder has revealed that Paige Spiranac is the most trolled female golfer online. Using a comprehensive Twitter listening tool to monitor and evaluate the nature of language received between Feb 2021 and Feb 2022, BonusFinder found an overwhelming amount of abuse directed to top female athletes.
It found that Paige Spiranac received a total of 3,057 Tweets, of which 2,273 were marked as negative. That is a 74.35% of the content, the highest of any female golfer and a shocking amount for any human being to endure.
See the results in full:
BonusFinder Study Results
|Name
|Total Tweets
|Number of Negative Tweets
|Percentage of Negative Tweets
|Simone Biles
|14077
|9165
|65.11
|Sha'Carri Richardson
|11090
|8183
|73.79
|Becky Lynch
|8705
|6632
|76.19
|Naomi Osaka
|8659
|6388
|73.77
|Ronda Rousey
|5035
|4184
|83.1
|Megan Rapinoe
|4450
|3300
|74.16
|Claressa Shields
|4126
|2826
|68.49
|Emma Raducanu
|3567
|2274
|63.75
|Paige Spiranac
|3057
|2273
|74.35
|Serena Williams
|2555
|1929
|75.5
Spiranac has since moved away from professional golf and now shares insight into tournament golf, her views on golfers and what’s happening in PGA Tour events on her Twitter and Instagram profiles, as well as her own podcast, ‘Playing a Round with Paige Renee’. She recently opened up on the Golf Digest 'Be Right' Podcast about the abuse she received on her golf game prior to transitioning out of professional golf, particularly addressing some of the criticism which was perhaps a little more warranted - her golf game.
Describing the transition, she said, “It was hard because now I want to have a 'hot take', but sometimes it comes at the expense of someone else, and not in a way that's bullying. Now I'm Tweeting stuff about players, and it's funny, but I would get so upset about that before [if it were me], but it's not really bullying. I was just soft. I was a huge baby. You do have to have a good sense of humor, you have to be able to laugh things off”. Balance is perhaps the key word, although some of the remarks Spiranac has been subject to over the years fall woefully beneath that benchmark.
International Women’s Day marked the global celebration of women's achievements and it is as important as ever to continue sharing stories. We heard from Mia Baker, who wants to empower male golfers to invite more women, as well as Carly Booth, who praised golf clubs for changing their attitudes towards women but admitted there was more to be done. We also revealed our Ultimate Guide to Women's Golf, which delivers 134 pages of expert opinion and analysis, with instruction from some of the best coaches in the game and highlighted the ten women who changed the game of golf.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – From tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with signed items from the likes of Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els and Johnny Miller. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite golf films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
