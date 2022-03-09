Revealed: Paige Spiranac The Most Trolled Female Golfer

A Twitter study by BonusFinder has revealed that Paige Spiranac is the most trolled female golfer online. Using a comprehensive Twitter listening tool to monitor and evaluate the nature of language received between Feb 2021 and Feb 2022, BonusFinder found an overwhelming amount of abuse directed to top female athletes.

It found that Paige Spiranac received a total of 3,057 Tweets, of which 2,273 were marked as negative. That is a 74.35% of the content, the highest of any female golfer and a shocking amount for any human being to endure.

See the results in full:

BonusFinder Study Results

A breakdown of the Twitter study, including the total number of tweets received, those marked as negative and the percentage of contacts marked negative. Name Total Tweets Number of Negative Tweets Percentage of Negative Tweets Simone Biles 14077 9165 65.11 Sha'Carri Richardson 11090 8183 73.79 Becky Lynch 8705 6632 76.19 Naomi Osaka 8659 6388 73.77 Ronda Rousey 5035 4184 83.1 Megan Rapinoe 4450 3300 74.16 Claressa Shields 4126 2826 68.49 Emma Raducanu 3567 2274 63.75 Paige Spiranac 3057 2273 74.35 Serena Williams 2555 1929 75.5

Spiranac has since moved away from professional golf and now shares insight into tournament golf, her views on golfers and what’s happening in PGA Tour events on her Twitter and Instagram profiles, as well as her own podcast, ‘Playing a Round with Paige Renee’. She recently opened up on the Golf Digest 'Be Right' Podcast about the abuse she received on her golf game prior to transitioning out of professional golf, particularly addressing some of the criticism which was perhaps a little more warranted - her golf game.

Describing the transition, she said, “It was hard because now I want to have a 'hot take', but sometimes it comes at the expense of someone else, and not in a way that's bullying. Now I'm Tweeting stuff about players, and it's funny, but I would get so upset about that before [if it were me], but it's not really bullying. I was just soft. I was a huge baby. You do have to have a good sense of humor, you have to be able to laugh things off”. Balance is perhaps the key word, although some of the remarks Spiranac has been subject to over the years fall woefully beneath that benchmark.

International Women’s Day marked the global celebration of women's achievements and it is as important as ever to continue sharing stories. We heard from Mia Baker, who wants to empower male golfers to invite more women, as well as Carly Booth, who praised golf clubs for changing their attitudes towards women but admitted there was more to be done. We also revealed our Ultimate Guide to Women's Golf, which delivers 134 pages of expert opinion and analysis, with instruction from some of the best coaches in the game and highlighted the ten women who changed the game of golf.