Report: 'Very Well Known' Pro Told To Change Shirt At Golf Club
Ewan Porter has hit out at the unnamed Melbourne course for ordering a fellow pro to chance his Adidas golf shirt
Ewan Porter has revealed that an unnamed Australian player was ordered to change his Adidas golf shirt at a well-known course in Melbourne.
The 40-year-old expressed his disbelief at the incident on Twitter. Above an image of the offending type of shirt, he wrote: “OK, this is not even a joke. Yesterday, a very well known Australian pro played a very well known golf course in Melbourne. He wore the same style of @adidasGolf shirt and was told he had to change it. I’m sorry, but this is completely unacceptable archaic rules.”
Ok, this tweet is not even a joke. Yesterday, a very well known Australian pro golfer played a very well known golf course in Melbourne. He wore this same style of @adidasGolf shirt and was told he had to change it. I’m sorry, but this is completely unacceptable archaic rules. pic.twitter.com/sxIDRtOaK7October 26, 2022
The shirt is collarless, which could have caused the issue. Nevertheless, the stance is unlikely to improve the perception of certain clubs as being out of touch with modern times. Fellow pro Mike Clayton, who has said the world rankings should be scrapped, replied to Porter's tweet, writing: “Funny how it was acceptable 55 years ago” above several images showing players in similar shirts from earlier eras.
Funny how it was acceptable 55 years ago pic.twitter.com/fBsLlqPct0October 26, 2022
Porter’s revelation is the latest in what is becoming a recurring theme for the Sydney-born player. Earlier in the week, Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill tweeted that he was told to cover up his tattoos at what he described as a “Sydney bucket list golf course.”
The musician had been invited to the course by Porter and LIV Golf and Asian tour pro Travis Smyth. Porter then responded to Followill’s tweet asking, “what harm is it doing to anyone or a club’s reputation if someone has tattoos or wears black socks?” and described it as a “pretty sad reflection on the outlook of some clubs.”
Porter’s history of speaking out on rules related to attire at golf clubs goes back even further. In 2020, he tweeted: “Visited a premier Sydney golf club today. Was told I wouldn’t be able to play wearing black socks with black shoes and I needed to buy white club socks. Leaving this open for discussion, but I said out of principle, I’d prefer not to play than bow to archaic rules.”
Visited a premier Sydney golf club today. Was told I wouldn’t be able to play wearing black socks with black shoes and I needed to buy white club socks. Leaving this open for discussion, but I said out of principle, I’d prefer not to play than bow to archaic rules.October 14, 2020
While it has not been revealed who the player was that Porter referred to, it could potentially be fellow Australian Lucas Herbert, who is one of Australia’s top players and an ambassador for Adidas. Melbourne native Herbert is also not in the field for this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, a tournament he won last year.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
