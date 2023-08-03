Report: Only Four Designated Events Will Have A Cut In 2024 PGA Tour Season

There will be plenty of change coming in the 2024 PGA Tour season, with reports the schedule will see eight of the 12 designated events being no-cut tournaments

The PGA Tour flag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By Paul Higham
published

There will be plenty of change but not too many cuts in the 2024 PGA Tour schedule if reports turn out to be true about only four of the 12 designated events having cuts in them.

In a Golfweek exclusive, Eamon Lynch has had a sneak peak of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, which will return to a calendar year season for the first time in a decade.

There will be 39 events in the 2024 PGA Tour season, with 12 non-Majors making up the designated events with smaller, limited fields and more lucrative prize money.

Golfweek are reporting that only four of those - The Players Championship, Genesis Invitational, The Memorial Tournament and the Arnold Palmer Invitational - will have halfway cuts in them.

There have been changes among the designated events as well, with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am now becoming one while the WM Phoenix Open will not be, as it was this year.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions and the three FedEx Cup Playoff events don't have halfway cuts anyway, but now there'll also be no splitting the field at Pebble Beach along with at the RBC Heritage, Travelers Championship and Wells Fargo Championship.

Unlike this year, the top stars of the PGA Tour will not be mandated to play in a certain amount of designated events.

There is no Matchplay event as expected, while the FedEx Cup Playoffs will start a week later due to the Olympic golf tournament not ending until August 4.

In terms of scheduling, The Memorial will now be played the week before the US Open having previously been a fortnight before the third Major of the season.

There's been no official word yet from the PGA Tour, but the reported schedule, as expected, does not have any changes linked to the deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, with the agreement yet to be finalised. 

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸