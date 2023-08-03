Report: Only Four Designated Events Will Have A Cut In 2024 PGA Tour Season

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There will be plenty of change but not too many cuts in the 2024 PGA Tour schedule if reports turn out to be true about only four of the 12 designated events having cuts in them.

In a Golfweek exclusive, Eamon Lynch has had a sneak peak of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, which will return to a calendar year season for the first time in a decade.

There will be 39 events in the 2024 PGA Tour season, with 12 non-Majors making up the designated events with smaller, limited fields and more lucrative prize money.

Golfweek are reporting that only four of those - The Players Championship, Genesis Invitational, The Memorial Tournament and the Arnold Palmer Invitational - will have halfway cuts in them.

There have been changes among the designated events as well, with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am now becoming one while the WM Phoenix Open will not be, as it was this year.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions and the three FedEx Cup Playoff events don't have halfway cuts anyway, but now there'll also be no splitting the field at Pebble Beach along with at the RBC Heritage, Travelers Championship and Wells Fargo Championship.

Unlike this year, the top stars of the PGA Tour will not be mandated to play in a certain amount of designated events.

There is no Matchplay event as expected, while the FedEx Cup Playoffs will start a week later due to the Olympic golf tournament not ending until August 4.

In terms of scheduling, The Memorial will now be played the week before the US Open having previously been a fortnight before the third Major of the season.

There's been no official word yet from the PGA Tour, but the reported schedule, as expected, does not have any changes linked to the deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, with the agreement yet to be finalised.