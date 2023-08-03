Report: Only Four Designated Events Will Have A Cut In 2024 PGA Tour Season
There will be plenty of change coming in the 2024 PGA Tour season, with reports the schedule will see eight of the 12 designated events being no-cut tournaments
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
There will be plenty of change but not too many cuts in the 2024 PGA Tour schedule if reports turn out to be true about only four of the 12 designated events having cuts in them.
In a Golfweek exclusive, Eamon Lynch has had a sneak peak of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, which will return to a calendar year season for the first time in a decade.
There will be 39 events in the 2024 PGA Tour season, with 12 non-Majors making up the designated events with smaller, limited fields and more lucrative prize money.
Golfweek are reporting that only four of those - The Players Championship, Genesis Invitational, The Memorial Tournament and the Arnold Palmer Invitational - will have halfway cuts in them.
There have been changes among the designated events as well, with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am now becoming one while the WM Phoenix Open will not be, as it was this year.
The Sentry Tournament of Champions and the three FedEx Cup Playoff events don't have halfway cuts anyway, but now there'll also be no splitting the field at Pebble Beach along with at the RBC Heritage, Travelers Championship and Wells Fargo Championship.
Unlike this year, the top stars of the PGA Tour will not be mandated to play in a certain amount of designated events.
There is no Matchplay event as expected, while the FedEx Cup Playoffs will start a week later due to the Olympic golf tournament not ending until August 4.
In terms of scheduling, The Memorial will now be played the week before the US Open having previously been a fortnight before the third Major of the season.
There's been no official word yet from the PGA Tour, but the reported schedule, as expected, does not have any changes linked to the deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, with the agreement yet to be finalised.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Who Is Adrian Meronk's Caddie?
We take a look at who currently carries the bag for Polish professional golfer Adrian Meronk.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Why Bubba Watson Told His RangeGoats LIV Teammates They Can 'Can Kick Me Out'
Watson has revealed he has urged his LIV teammates to replace him if he is not playing well enough
By James Nursey Published
-
Why Bubba Watson Told His RangeGoats LIV Teammates They Can 'Can Kick Me Out'
Watson has revealed he has urged his LIV teammates to replace him if he is not playing well enough
By James Nursey Published
-
AIG Women’s Open Amateurs In The Field - Walton Heath 2023
The final Major of 2023 features some of the world’s highest-profile players, but there are also some amateurs in the field building impressive careers of their own
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Bugs Me To No End' - Brad Faxon On Rory McIlroy Critics
The American has defended the World No.2 after criticism following another year without a Major victory
By Mike Hall Published
-
Adam Scott On Why His World No.1 Dream Was 'Not Even Possible' In Tiger Era
The Australian has admitted he didn't think his chance to claim the World No.1 spot would come in an era when Woods dominated
By Mike Hall Published
-
R&A Report Shows Continued Surge In Global Golfer Numbers
Research by the R&A has revealed there are now 39.6m golfers around the world, as the numbers continue to grow
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘I Haven’t Done Enough’ - Padraig Harrington Downplays Ryder Cup Chances
The 2021 Team Europe captain had been tipped for a playing return, but he has downplayed his chances
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It's A Great Surprise' - PGA Tour Pro 'Thankful' Tiger Woods Is Joining Policy Board
PGA Tour veteran Kevin Streelman is delighted Tiger Woods has agreed to join the Policy Board and feels it's a big boost knowing he'll "have the players' back" in discussions
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Awesome News' - Mickelson Reacts To Tiger Joining PGA Tour Policy Board
Phil Mickelson says Tiger Woods joining the PGA Tour Policy Board is "awesome news" as a sign of the players having more say in their own future
By Paul Higham Published