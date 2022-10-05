Report: Adelaide Favourite For LIV Golf Australia Event
LIV Golf has reportedly earmarked a venue in Adelaide for 2023 event
LIV Golf has earmarked a venue in Adelaide to host an event in 2023, with Sydney set to miss out. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the capital city of the state of New South Wales was considered the early frontrunner but sources close to the situation have reportedly confirmed that it is no longer being considered by CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman.
Representatives of LIV Golf were said to have carried out several scouting missions in the area but were dealt a blow when Royal Sydney declined its proposal. Now it would seem, LIV Golf has turned its attention to Adelaide, with the support of Peter Malinauskas - the South Australian Premier.
Malinauskas has reportedly met with Norman and pitched Grange Golf Club - a venue close to the heart of the former World No.1 Norman's first professional victory came at the 1976 West Lakes Classic at Grange Golf Club, the very same venue he helped re-design a decade ago.
As many continue to criticise the breakaway circuit for its ties to Saudi Arabia and human rights atrocities, including a two-time Australian Olympic Gold Medal winner, the South Australian Premier has endorsed the venture and criticised an apparent lack of support from the PGA Tour.
"I haven’t seen much evidence of the PGA doing Australian golfing supporters any favours recently," Malinauskas told 7 News last month. "I think it’s about time golf had a bit of a shake-up. So to that end, I wish LIV Golf all the best."
LIV Golf are said to be planning three lucrative events in Australia in 2023 as part of the International Series and LIV Golf League. The plans will inevitably serve as an incentive to Australian golfers, who make up a large percentage of the Asian Tour and current LIV Golf roster. Those plans were served an added bonus following the acquisition of Open champion, Cameron Smith, who cited a return to Australia as one of his reasons for joining the Greg Norman-fronted venture.
"The biggest thing for me joining is LIV’s schedule is really appealing," he said after the deal was made official. "I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven’t been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing."
Smith was victorious in just his second LIV Golf event, scooping the $4m first prize in Chicago.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
