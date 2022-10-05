Report: Adelaide Favourite For LIV Golf Australia Event

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf has earmarked a venue in Adelaide to host an event in 2023, with Sydney set to miss out. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the capital city of the state of New South Wales was considered the early frontrunner but sources close to the situation have reportedly confirmed that it is no longer being considered by CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman.

Representatives of LIV Golf were said to have carried out several scouting missions in the area but were dealt a blow when Royal Sydney declined its proposal. Now it would seem, LIV Golf has turned its attention to Adelaide, with the support of Peter Malinauskas - the South Australian Premier.

Malinauskas has reportedly met with Norman and pitched Grange Golf Club - a venue close to the heart of the former World No.1 Norman's first professional victory came at the 1976 West Lakes Classic at Grange Golf Club, the very same venue he helped re-design a decade ago.

As many continue to criticise the breakaway circuit for its ties to Saudi Arabia and human rights atrocities, including a two-time Australian Olympic Gold Medal winner, the South Australian Premier has endorsed the venture and criticised an apparent lack of support from the PGA Tour.

"I haven’t seen much evidence of the PGA doing Australian golfing supporters any favours recently," Malinauskas told 7 News last month. "I think it’s about time golf had a bit of a shake-up. So to that end, I wish LIV Golf all the best."

LIV Golf are said to be planning three lucrative events in Australia in 2023 as part of the International Series and LIV Golf League. The plans will inevitably serve as an incentive to Australian golfers, who make up a large percentage of the Asian Tour and current LIV Golf roster. Those plans were served an added bonus following the acquisition of Open champion, Cameron Smith, who cited a return to Australia as one of his reasons for joining the Greg Norman-fronted venture.

"The biggest thing for me joining is LIV’s schedule is really appealing," he said after the deal was made official. "I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven’t been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing."

Smith was victorious in just his second LIV Golf event, scooping the $4m first prize in Chicago.