Relive Ernie Els' Masters Nightmare As He Takes Six Putts From Three Feet
If you're brave enough, watch again as Ernie Els took six putts from just three feet at the 2016 Masters
There have been some amazing moments of history created at The Masters over the years, both good and bad, but not many made you cringe as much as poor Ernie Els in 2016.
The South African, with one of the smoothest golf swings ever, saw his Green Jacket challenge collapse before it had even started with a nightmare six-putt on the opening hole.
Despite winning four Majors, Els is one of 13 players who reached World No.1 but never won the Masters title.
Els recorded the highest score ever seen on the first at Augusta National as he signed for a nine in the end - but it was even worse than that considering his six putts from just three feet!
It was car crash viewing for golf fans as they watched the four-time Major champion, one of the greats of the game, just crumble and his brain scramble when trying to make sense of it all.
You could not have seen it coming when Els left himself about a three-footer for par, and even when that missed to leave the same length coming back for bogey it wasn't a disaster.
His bogey putt missed and Els was pretty much back to where he started, now looking at his caddie with his mind already a bit frazzled - then it went from bad to worse.
Another miss followed as Els threw his hands up in the air, then a long look at the line for his fourth putt, which didn't even burn the edge, and now we firmly had a disaster on our hands.
Next Els tried to just tap in a tiddler with one hand, but again that failed to drop before finally he was put out of his misery with his sixth putt and ninth shot overall and one of the biggest nightmares we've seen at Augusta.
"I can't explain it," Els said afterwards. "I couldn't take the putter back. I had three goes and then it went all over the place.
"Something withholds you from doing your normal thing. I could go on the practice putting green and make 20 straight three-footers."
Els had persistent trouble with the dreaded putting yips during this stage of his career, but nowhere did they show up more than that unforgettable first hole at The Masters.
"I don't know how I stayed out there," he said. "The last thing you want is to be out on the golf course."
"I'm not sure where I'm going from here. If you have snakes in your brain, it's difficult. Maybe I need a brain transplant."
If you can stomach it, watch Ernie Els' six-putt below, but viewer discretion is advised as it's hard to watch...
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
