Pro Secures LPGA Tour Card Following Penalty Mishap 12 Months Ago

Q-School is often the most stressful time for any professional, with a number of rounds making the difference to what they are able to access for next season. Often, we see heartbreak, but we also see some feel good stories and, at the LPGA Q-Series, there were none more so than Samantha Wagner's.

Why you may ask? Well, just 12 months ago, Wagner called a penalty on herself thus adding an extra stroke to her total. That proved crucial, especially as she missed the first cut by one shot and was forced back to the Epson Tour.

Wagner with LPGA Tour Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at the time, the former University of Florida player stated: “I hit a good shot into the par-5 and I walked up, and I had my hands full. I had my yardage book and a tee to fix my ball mark and my caddie was waiting for me to throw him the ball. And I just picked it up. I literally had gotten six inches off the ground with it, and I was like, ‘Ah, shoot.’ I put it back down, marked it, no one had seen it. I knew right away it was wrong.”

Because of her honesty, she had to head back to the Epson Tour where she made a superb 16 of 20 cuts and finished in the top-10 five times. However, the most impressive aspect came this year when, attending Q-Series, she qualified for a full-time LPGA Tour card.

Not only did she fire a 23-under-par total, but also secured Category 14 status as a result of her finishing inside the top-20. By claiming Cat.14 status, Wagner has more playing privileges than those in Category 15 status that was handed out to those who placed 21st to 46th.

Hae Ran Ryu finished top of the leaderboard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking after her final round 66, an understandably emotional Wagner stated that it's been “quite a journey, and a hard one, too,” adding: “I'm just so thankful this week went really well.

“I’m so excited. It’s just been a long journey. That’s what everyone here is working for. For me, I know I can compete there and I’m really excited to have the chance now.”