Pro Secures LPGA Tour Card Following Penalty Mishap 12 Months Ago

In an emotional final day at the LPGA Q-Series, Samantha Wagner secured a card, after a penalty last year cost her by a shot

Wagner tears up while crouched down
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

Q-School is often the most stressful time for any professional, with a number of rounds making the difference to what they are able to access for next season. Often, we see heartbreak, but we also see some feel good stories and, at the LPGA Q-Series, there were none more so than Samantha Wagner's.

Why you may ask? Well, just 12 months ago, Wagner called a penalty on herself thus adding an extra stroke to her total. That proved crucial, especially as she missed the first cut by one shot and was forced back to the Epson Tour.

Wagner and Samaan with a LPGA Tour card

Wagner with LPGA Tour Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at the time, the former University of Florida player stated: “I hit a good shot into the par-5 and I walked up, and I had my hands full. I had my yardage book and a tee to fix my ball mark and my caddie was waiting for me to throw him the ball. And I just picked it up. I literally had gotten six inches off the ground with it, and I was like, ‘Ah, shoot.’ I put it back down, marked it, no one had seen it. I knew right away it was wrong.”

Because of her honesty, she had to head back to the Epson Tour where she made a superb 16 of 20 cuts and finished in the top-10 five times. However, the most impressive aspect came this year when, attending Q-Series, she qualified for a full-time LPGA Tour card.

Not only did she fire a 23-under-par total, but also secured Category 14 status as a result of her finishing inside the top-20. By claiming Cat.14 status, Wagner has more playing privileges than those in Category 15 status that was handed out to those who placed 21st to 46th.

Hae Ran Ryu waves to the crowd

Hae Ran Ryu finished top of the leaderboard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking after her final round 66, an understandably emotional Wagner stated that it's been “quite a journey, and a hard one, too,” adding: “I'm just so thankful this week went really well.

“I’m so excited. It’s just been a long journey. That’s what everyone here is working for. For me, I know I can compete there and I’m really excited to have the chance now.”

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸